Utumishi Girls turns to prayer as recovery from deadly fire continue
Principal Rufina Nkonge said the gathering marks the school's first prayer day since learning resumed after the institution reopened in phases on July 2.
Principal Rufina Nkonge said the gathering marks the school's first prayer day since learning resumed after the institution reopened in phases on July 2.
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
At the entrance, female police officers conducted detailed searches on students and inspected luggage before allowing them into the compound. The checks were introduced to ensure restricted items did not find their way back into the school.
In a letter addressed to the school administration and the Nakuru County education office on Saturday, the parents called for the reopening process to be suspended until consultations involving all stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Education, are held.
KNCHR urged affected families and members of the public to report such cases through its toll-free hotline, 0800720627, and seek assistance through a network of partner organisations offering legal, medical and psychosocial support.
According to the families, the support they were promised after the tragedy has not been provided in a structured or lasting way, leaving them to deal with deep emotional pain on their own.
The State Department for Children Services confirmed that child protection systems have been fully activated in line with legal requirements, aimed at safeguarding the welfare and rights of children affected by the disaster.
According to a statement issued by the humanitarian organization, its staffs have been dispatched to aid the victims and cooperate with the authorities while carrying out investigations regarding the cause of the fire.
A Kilifi court has convicted two men of trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sexual exploitation, imposing heavy fines and long jail terms, and ordering continued psychosocial and skills support for the victim.
According to NGEC, the growing number of cases is tied to a mix of pressures that continue to affect many households. These include financial hardship, family breakdowns, gender-based violence, inheritance disputes, substance abuse and untreated mental health conditions.