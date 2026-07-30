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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

psychosocial support

National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa. PHOTO/NGEC
News

NGEC raises alarm over rise in suicide reports across Kenya

According to NGEC, the growing number of cases is tied to a mix of pressures that continue to affect many households. These include financial hardship, family breakdowns, gender-based violence, inheritance disputes, substance abuse and untreated mental health conditions.

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