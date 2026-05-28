DP Kindiki urges humility, unity and action at National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders in Kenya and visiting delegates to embrace humility, unity, and reflection during national prayer, saying leadership should be guided by faith and a sense of responsibility rather than status or titles. Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on Thursday, he said the gathering was a moment for leaders to pause, reflect on the country, and commit to actions that align with their moral and national duty.

Kindiki called on leaders drawn from different arms of government, county administrations, and international delegations to approach the event with humility, stressing that earthly positions do not define people before God.

“Various arms of government, national government, county governments, our friends and visitors from all over the world, we gather here to pray, and we gather here without our titles, because when we get to heaven, there will be no titles,” he highlighted.

He noted that prayer should be accompanied by responsibility and action, saying leadership should be grounded in humility and awareness of life’s temporary nature.

“Therefore, in the manner in which Revelation chapter four verse 10 says we lay down our crowns like the 24 elders and the four creatures to worship God, forget about our titles, reflect on our country, our families, and our future as humanity,” Kindiki quoted.

The Deputy President also used the platform to emphasise unity among nations and communities, saying faith should bring people together regardless of background, language, or nationality.

“We also gather here from various nations, and God that we worship and exalt is the God of all nations,” he highighted.

He further drew reference to the biblical account of Noah, saying all communities and nations share a common origin and should therefore use their diversity to strengthen unity rather than division.

“From the descendants of the sons of Noah, that is where all communities, all clans, all languages, and all nations sprang from and spread across the earth, and therefore God knows us, our clans, our languages, by our nations, and the God of Kenya is the God of all our countries, those of us who are represented here,” he said.

Kindiki urged leaders and citizens not to end at prayer alone but to translate their faith into meaningful action that reflects moral responsibility and service to the nation.

“Finally, let's reflect on what we need to do after this prayer meeting and this prayer breakfast. The Bible tells us that after we exercise our faith and pray, let us go and do what God wants us to do,” the DP noted.

He concluded by encouraging both leaders and citizens to act on the values they reflect on during the prayer gathering, saying faith must be matched with practical action in everyday life.