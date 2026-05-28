KeNHA orders 30-day demolition over encroachment along Western, Rift Valley highways

Traders and roadside developers operating along key highways in parts of Western and Rift Valley regions have been given 30 days to remove all unauthorised structures, after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a fresh demolition exercise targeting developments within road reserves.

The Kenya National Highways Authority issued the notice on Wednesday, directing the removal of all illegal structures along several major road corridors, warning that those who fail to comply will face demolition once the deadline lapses.

The directive affects traders and property owners operating along the Chebarbar–Lessos–Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni–Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi–Kapsabet (B12) roads. KeNHA said the exercise is part of efforts to reclaim road reserves that have been encroached on over time through both temporary and permanent developments.

According to the authority, the targeted structures include makeshift stalls, semi-permanent and permanent buildings, billboards, advertising signs, tree nursery beds, and any other developments that were put up without approval. The notice further applies to encroachments along both old and newly realigned sections of the affected roads.

KeNHA noted that the move is intended to restore order within road reserves and support ongoing efforts to protect highway infrastructure, while also improving safety for road users in the affected regions.

“All the operators are, therefore, through this Notice, directed to remove all the said structures within 30 days from the Date of this Notice. This is to pave the way for the implementation of road reserve protection activities,” KeNHA stated.

The authority further warned that any structures that remain in place after the deadline, which is set for June 26, 2026, will be demolished without any further notice to the owners. It added that the enforcement will be carried out under Clause 49 of the Roads Act, 2007, and in some cases, affected operators may also be required to pay for demolition costs.

KeNHA has in recent years intensified its enforcement campaigns against encroachment on road reserves, arguing that such developments interfere with road safety, drainage systems, and future expansion plans. The latest directive adds to a series of similar eviction notices issued across different parts of the country.

In March, the authority issued fresh evacuation notices targeting traders operating within the Thika Superhighway road reserve. The notice affected business operators in Delview and Kihunguro in Kiambu County, as well as Allsops in Nairobi.

At the time, KeNHA stated that the notices were reissued after earlier directives expired without full compliance, with some traders continuing to occupy restricted sections of the highway reserve.

Despite repeated pushback from affected traders, the authority has maintained that the ongoing crackdown is necessary to protect public infrastructure, prevent further encroachment, and ensure that future road expansion projects are not obstructed by informal and unauthorised developments.

The latest 30-day notice now places pressure on hundreds of traders and developers along the affected corridors, many of whom are expected to either relocate or dismantle their structures before the deadline expires.