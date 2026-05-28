New proposal could end unique school uniforms across Kenya

Kenyan schools could soon abandon their distinct uniforms under a new proposal seeking to introduce a common dress code and control the rising cost of school attire for parents.

Education stakeholders meeting at the recent National Conference on Education proposed the adoption of standard uniforms in all schools, saying the move would promote fairness, reduce financial pressure on families and make education more accessible to learners from low-income households.

The recommendations were made during the conference earlier this month, which brought together officials from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), teachers’ unions, university and TVET educators, religious leaders and development partners to discuss reforms in the education sector.

Although schools may lose their unique uniforms, the proposal allows institutions to preserve their identity through specially designed badges attached to the standard attire.

“The conference resolved that the country should adopt standardised school uniforms across all levels of education, including comprehensive and senior schools, in order to promote uniformity, equity, and affordability. Schools shall, however, be permitted to maintain distinct identity through specific uniform badges.”

Stakeholders further recommended regulation of uniform prices to shield parents and guardians from the heavy cost associated with school requirements.

“Further,the conference resolved that the cost of school uniforms should be regulated and capped to reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians,” read the resolutions.

The issue of costly uniforms was also highlighted by President William Ruto while opening the conference, where he challenged delegates to address barriers preventing children from poor families from accessing education.

He noted that the high price of uniforms in some schools had turned basic education into an expensive burden for many households.

The conference also proposed restructuring schools by placing primary and junior schools under one administration through the establishment of comprehensive schools.

Under the suggested model, the institutions would be managed by one head of institution and a single board of management.

“To strengthen institutional administration and management, two deputy headteachers shall be appointed to oversee and support the management of the primary and junior school sections respectively,” the resolutions state.

Participants also called for harmonised school fees and capitation structures within comprehensive schools under what they described as a unified framework aimed at improving management and operational efficiency.

On teacher deployment, stakeholders proposed replacing the term “delocalisation” with “nationalisation” in teacher placement policies.

They said the changes would help ensure teachers are distributed fairly across the country and address staffing shortages affecting some regions.

The conference further proposed changes in teacher employment terms, including replacing the term “teacher interns” with “teachers on contract.”

“The conference resolved that teachers serving on contractual terms should be absorbed into permanent and pensionable employment upon the successful completion and expiry of their two-year contract period,” the document states.

The proposals come amid growing pressure from teachers’ unions demanding the confirmation of intern teachers to permanent terms, arguing that prolonged internships have left many teachers underpaid and uncertain about their future.

Stakeholders also raised concerns over schools that failed to attract learners transitioning to Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).