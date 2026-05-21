Sh2.2bn budget gap leaves 99,000 school leaders in acting posts without pay

Thousands of teachers serving in senior leadership positions in schools may continue working without extra pay after the Teachers Service Commission disclosed that Sh2.2 billion needed for acting allowances was not included in the proposed 2026/27 budget estimates.

The issue emerged during budget deliberations before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on Wednesday, where the Commission pointed out key funding gaps affecting operations and staff welfare.

The Teachers Service Commission told lawmakers that the missing allocation is among the major challenges affecting its budget and could disrupt school administration while worsening welfare concerns for teachers already in acting roles.

Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the shortfall had not been catered for in the financial plan. “Payment of acting allowances to administrators in acting positions, estimated at Sh2.2 billion, has also not been factored in,” according to the TSC acting CEO Evaleen Mitei.

As a result, teachers assigned to temporary leadership roles may continue handling full duties of principals, headteachers, deputy principals and other senior posts without receiving additional compensation. Parliamentary records and education sector reports show that nearly 99,000 teachers are currently serving in acting capacities across different school leadership levels.

These acting appointments usually arise when substantive office holders retire, are transferred, or when schools are waiting for formal promotions to be completed by the Commission. In many cases, teachers remain in these positions for extended periods, sometimes lasting months or years.

In February, Members of Parliament supported the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to regulate acting appointments and ensure payment of allowances. The proposed law also aims to limit acting roles to a maximum of six months while requiring the Commission to provide full data on affected teachers.

During the discussions, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said: “We need comprehensive data on how many teachers are in acting roles, how much they are owed, how much has been paid, and the reasons for the delayed payments,” said Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

The proposed changes state that teachers assigned administrative duties in acting capacity should receive a special duty allowance, as long as they meet the requirements for the substantive positions. It also provides that a teacher can only act in a post if they qualify for formal appointment to that role.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that prolonged acting arrangements without pay amount to unfair treatment and affect morale in schools. They also warn that the situation has weakened proper succession planning in school leadership.

Teacher unions have for years pushed for reforms to ensure fair compensation and clear timelines for promotion and appointment.