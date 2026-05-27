Kenya screens 55,000 travellers for Ebola as suspected cases test negative

Kenya has screened more than 55,000 travellers for Ebola at various entry points across the country, with all 10 suspected cases tested so far turning negative, as the government steps up preparedness measures against the deadly disease spreading within the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the country has heightened surveillance and emergency response systems to prevent any possible spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) into Kenya.

Duale said the government has already activated the national Incident Management System, strengthened screening and monitoring at border points and identified laboratories designated for Ebola testing as part of ongoing preparedness efforts.

“To date, more than 55,000 travellers have been screened for the disease through various ports of entry and we have tested a total of ten cases which have all turned out negative,” said Duale.

The Health CS said Kenya continues to work closely with county governments, regional bodies and international partners to strengthen preparedness and response activities.

According to the ministry, Kenya’s public health institutions have continued to play a major role in disease surveillance, laboratory systems, emergency response and coordination of public health actions over the years, including during the West Africa Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2016.

Duale also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to international cooperation aimed at strengthening global health security, saying the country remains engaged in discussions with the United States government and other partners on preparedness and response measures for Ebola and other emerging health threats.

“Kenya welcomes partnerships that strengthen global health security and reaffirm our shared commitment to protecting lives through coordinated, science-based action,” he said.

The CS stressed that any international health cooperation agreements would be guided by Kenya’s national laws, biosafety standards and the responsibility of the government to protect citizens and frontline health workers.

“Protection of Kenyan citizens, frontline health workers and communities remains paramount,” he added.

Duale said the government remains focused on strengthening the country’s preparedness and resilience through science, collaboration and coordinated response systems.

“Kenya is ready. Kenya is capable. Kenya will continue to act responsibly in safeguarding both national and global health security,” he said, adding that the government will continue issuing regular updates on the situation.