Voters feel “taken for granted”, says Meru aspirant Felicity Biriri

Governance expert and Meru County Woman Representative aspirant Felicity Nkirote Biriri has criticised Kenya’s political leadership, saying many citizens now feel abandoned by leaders who fail to fulfil promises made during campaigns, deepening frustration and mistrust across the country.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Biriri said voters are increasingly questioning political messaging and leadership credibility after years of unfulfilled pledges and poor service delivery.

“They feel very let down. They feel taken for granted. They feel like it was all a lie, it was fake,” she said.

She added that many Kenyans are now reflecting on how they were persuaded during elections, arguing that trust between leaders and citizens is steadily collapsing.

Biriri said the challenge facing the country goes beyond broken promises, noting that there is a growing disconnect between leaders and the daily struggles affecting ordinary citizens.

Her remarks mirror the current political mood in Kenya, where many citizens continue to express frustration over the widening gap between campaign promises and the realities they face, including unemployment, insecurity, and the high cost of living.

Political observers say repeated election cycles marked by ambitious pledges and delayed implementation have weakened confidence in governance institutions.

Although both national and county governments continue to announce reforms and development plans, many communities say they are yet to experience meaningful improvements in jobs, security, and economic stability.

The dissatisfaction has become more visible among young voters, many of whom feel excluded from leadership and decision-making despite playing a major role during elections.

Biriri also spoke about growing perceptions of dissatisfaction in some regions despite expectations that government appointments would strengthen unity and development.

Referring to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, she said there had been expectations that his appointment would help consolidate regional support and bring people together, but that had not translated into effective mobilisation or unity.

She further criticised leaders for failing to give urgent national challenges the attention they deserve, especially insecurity in parts of the country affected by bandit attacks.

Biriri cited a recent incident in which six people were killed by bandits, saying leaders had not shown enough presence or urgency in responding to such tragedies.

She contrasted the response to insecurity with high-profile political funerals where leaders publicly contribute large amounts of money, arguing that the difference in attention fuels public anger and disappointment.

In parts of Meru County and Kenya’s northern frontier, insecurity linked to bandit attacks continues to leave families displaced and communities living in fear.

Residents in affected areas have repeatedly complained about delayed security responses and limited government intervention following deadly attacks.

Critics argue that while political gatherings and funerals attract large financial contributions and public attention from leaders, victims of insecurity often receive little immediate support or visible engagement from the state.

The perception, according to governance observers, has widened mistrust between communities affected by violence and national leadership.

On governance and policy implementation, Biriri drew from her experience as chairperson of the warehouse receipt system council, saying agricultural reforms with the potential to transform the sector continue to suffer from inadequate funding and poor government support.

She described the warehouse receipt system initiative as a possible “silver bullet” for agriculture but faulted the government for failing to prioritise it adequately.

Biriri also criticised what she termed misplaced priorities in public spending, arguing that long-term agricultural programmes capable of improving rural livelihoods are often neglected.

Her remarks reflect broader concerns among governance experts who say development-focused projects are frequently sidelined in favour of politically visible spending that delivers short-term gains.

On the 2027 elections, Biriri warned that politics in Kenya continues to revolve around emotions, sympathy voting, ethnicity, and personality rather than issue-based campaigns and policy discussions.

She said incumbents face a different level of scrutiny because voters expect leaders already in office to show tangible results.

Biriri maintained that once elected, leaders must deliver on promises or risk losing public legitimacy.

She concluded by warning that Kenyan politics remains heavily influenced by entertainment, religion, ethnic identity, and emotional mobilisation, with many voters choosing leaders based on charisma and sentiment instead of practical plans and accountability.

Her remarks come as political alignments continue to emerge ahead of the 2027 General Election, with formations such as the Democratic Change Party positioning themselves in national conversations around governance and accountability.