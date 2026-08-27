Gachagua: Opposition has no hurry to name 2027 candidate
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, Nderitu said Kenyans should refuse to be used to harm others, arguing that electoral violence is often carried out by citizens who are mobilised for that purpose.
KEWOPA Chairperson Leah Sankaire said women seeking elective positions continue to face discrimination within political parties, difficult nomination processes, violence, intimidation and online harassment, factors she said were discouraging many from pursuing political leadership.
Gachagua claimed journalists covering corruption, alleged abuse of the rule of law, and misuse of public resources were operating under constant intimidation
Governance expert and Meru Woman Rep aspirant Felicity Nkirote Biriri says voters feel let down as leadership fails to prioritise security and agriculture. She also points to underfunding in the warehouse receipt system council.