Museveni drops 28 ministers in major cabinet shake-up

President Yoweri Museveni has dropped 28 ministers in a far-reaching Cabinet reshuffle that signals a major political reset as Uganda begins its new 2026–2031 term under the 12th Parliament.

The changes, announced through an official statement issued under Articles 108 and related provisions of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, have reshaped several powerful ministries and removed a number of long-serving figures from government.

Despite the overhaul, Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja retained their positions, remaining among the few senior officials untouched in the latest executive changes.

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Among the biggest casualties of the reshuffle is former Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who exits after years at the Treasury. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. (Rtd) Jeje Odongo and former Gender Minister Betty Amongi were also removed from Cabinet.

In one of the most notable decisions, President Museveni also dropped Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali, ending one of the country’s longest uninterrupted ministerial careers dating back to the era of former President Idi Amin.

The changes further affected key sectors of government, with Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, Public Service Minister Muruuli Mukasa, and Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi all losing their positions.

The security sector was also affected after Internal Affairs State Minister Gen. David Muhoozi was left out of the new executive lineup.

At the same time, former Defence Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth exited the Cabinet following his election as Speaker of Parliament.

According to the official executive brief, the dismissals stretched across several senior ministries and state departments, including Karamoja Affairs Minister Peter Lokeris.

Others removed from government include Francis Mwebesa, who served in the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ministry, and Sam Cheptoris from the Water and Environment ministry.

The reshuffle also swept through regional and state ministries, with Dr Kenneth Omona, Florence Nambozo, Jenipher Namuyangu, Fred Bwiino Kyagulaga, and Hellen Adoa all dropped from their respective positions.

The education and investment sectors were also affected, with Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who served as State Minister for Primary Education, and Evelyne Anite, the State Minister for Privatisation and Investment, both removed from government.

Also left out of the new Cabinet are John Mulimba, Peace Mutuuzo, Hellen Asamo, Gidudu Mafabi, and Godfrey Kabbyanga.

The list of ministers dropped in the latest restructuring was completed by Obiga Kania, Martin Mugarra, Fredrick Gume, and Musa Ecweru, marking one of the most extensive Cabinet shake-ups in recent years.