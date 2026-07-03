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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

cabinet reshuffle

Museveni drops 28 ministers in major cabinet shake-up
East African Bloc

Museveni drops 28 ministers in major cabinet shake-up

Among the biggest casualties of the reshuffle is former Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who exits after years at the Treasury. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. (Rtd) Jeje Odongo and former Gender Minister Betty Amongi were also removed from Cabinet.

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