Africa
Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet as DA reorganises GNU team
Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
Among the changes, Willie Aucamp was named the new Minister of Agriculture, taking over from John Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
Among the biggest casualties of the reshuffle is former Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who exits after years at the Treasury. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. (Rtd) Jeje Odongo and former Gender Minister Betty Amongi were also removed from Cabinet.
The changes include new appointments in trade and governance, alongside a reassignment in agriculture. The nominees now await approval by the County Assembly following the executive order issued on March 16, 2026.