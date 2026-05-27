CS Wandayi tours petrol stations, assures Kenyans fuel supply is sufficient

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
CS Wandayi tours petrol stations, assures Kenyans fuel supply is sufficient
Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, during an inspection of fuel supply and availability at a petrol station on May 26, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

His visit comes at a time when concerns have been growing over fuel shortages and increasing prices in several countries within the region following supply chain disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has moved to ease growing concerns over fuel availability in the country, assuring Kenyans that petroleum supplies remain sufficient despite global disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and rising fuel prices.

The CS on Tuesday conducted inspections at petrol stations in Nairobi and Machakos counties to assess fuel availability and distribution, saying the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and working with industry players to ensure a steady flow of petroleum products across the country.

“Today, I conducted spot checks at petrol stations across Machakos County to assess fuel availability and distribution amid ongoing global supply and logistics challenges,” Wandayi said.

“I wish to assure Kenyans that the country has sufficient fuel stocks under both strategic and commercial reserves, with supply continuing normally through established import and distribution channels.”

His visit comes at a time when concerns have been growing over fuel shortages and increasing prices in several countries within the region following supply chain disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East.

In Kenya, motorists and transport operators have recently expressed concern over the high cost of fuel, with pump prices remaining elevated across the country.

However, Wandayi maintained that Kenya’s fuel supply system was operating normally and that government interventions had helped shield the country from severe shortages experienced elsewhere.

“All our storage facilities and the pipeline are full of petroleum products. As a matter of fact, ships and vessels are lining up at the port waiting to be discharged,” he said.

“That tells you that in terms of the supply chain, normalcy has returned because of the measures the government has put in place.”

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, during an inspection of fuel supply and availability at a petrol station on May 26, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The CS acknowledged that the rise in global fuel prices had placed pressure on households and businesses by increasing the cost of living and reducing purchasing power.

He attributed the trend to the instability in the Middle East but expressed confidence that Kenyan consumers would eventually benefit once the international situation improves.

“Even though we cannot predict how the situation obtaining in the Middle East will end or when it will end, we are sure that when and if it ends, the benefits that will accrue will come down to consumers in Kenya in the fullness of time,” Wandayi said.

He said the government was also pursuing longer-term measures to strengthen the country's energy security and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

“The Government and industry stakeholders remain vigilant to ensure market stability and uninterrupted fuel supply, while continuing to strengthen Kenya’s long-term energy security through expanded infrastructure, diversified supply sources, and investment in renewable energy,” he said.

At the same time, Wandayi called for calm amid protests linked to the rising cost of fuel and urged political leaders not to turn the issue into a political contest.

“Let us exercise responsibility, even for the politicians. Let us be patriotic, whether you are in government or not. We must all understand that we only have one country,” he said.

Tags

Middle East Energy CS Wandayi rising fuel prices petroleum supplies

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