Nyoro pushes for increase in county allocations as budget debate intensifies

The debate over how much money goes to county governments has taken center stage in Parliament after calls to review the current allocation ceiling, with concerns raised over rising national revenue and the growing cost of running devolved units.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has urged the National Assembly to back an increase in funds to counties, arguing that keeping the allocation at Sh420 billion no longer matches the country’s financial growth or the pressure of inflation.

He noted that national revenue has increased and questioned why county allocations have remained unchanged even as the overall budget continues to rise.

“Honourable Speaker, there is a rise in terms of the revenues of Kenya from last financial year to this current financial year, nominally to around eight to 10 per cent,” Nyoro said on Tuesday.

He further pointed out that Parliament is set to consider a record national budget of about Sh4.8 trillion, saying the scale of national spending should be reflected in how counties are funded.

“We are now considering a budget of around Sh4.8 trillion, a figure we have never considered in this House before,” he said.

Nyoro cautioned MPs against turning the debate into a personal or political contest, urging a more objective approach when discussing county funding.

“It is important that as we consider these matters, let us not personalise. When we personalise, we are likely to become subjective,” he said.

He argued that maintaining the current Sh420 billion allocation would put counties under strain, especially at a time when inflation and rising operational costs continue to affect service delivery at the local level.

“We have actually maintained the same amount we give to our county governments, the share of revenue of Sh420 billion. We are proposing to sustain the same, and I do not think that is fair, especially given the inflationary pressures,” Nyoro told the House.

The discussion comes at a time when the National Assembly and the Senate are engaged in talks over the equitable share of revenue to counties for the 2026-27 financial year, with both sides yet to agree on the final figure.

County governments have been pushing for higher allocations, pointing to growing wage bills, pending bills, and increasing demand for public services across devolved units.

Nyoro also weighed in on the political dynamics in Parliament, saying the traditional separation between Majority and Minority sides no longer reflects current realities due to shifting political cooperation.

“We are lying to ourselves and to the Kenyan people that in this House there is a Minority side and a Majority side. There is none,” he said.

He added that Parliament should continue functioning as a platform for open debate where different views are allowed to emerge clearly.

“There must be alternative voices,” Nyoro said.

The outcome of the ongoing debate is expected to influence final negotiations on county funding ahead of the Financial Bill 2026.