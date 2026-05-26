Ex-Harambe Stars captain Musa Otieno launches Grannies Cup

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Ex-Harambe Stars captain Musa Otieno launches Grannies Cup
Representatives of the four grannies football clubs that will play at the inaugural Gospel tournament, pictured on Tuesday during the launch . PHOTO/Shadrack Andenga
In Summary

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch at the tournament venue, Otieno said the one-day, four-team competition aims to bring together mothers and grandmothers, bridge socio-economic gaps, and spread the Christian gospel.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has launched a Gospel football tournament dubbed the Grannies Cup, set to debut at Dr Kraph Primary School in Maringo/Hamza Ward, Nairobi County, on 30th May 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch at the tournament venue, Otieno said the one-day, four-team competition aims to bring together mothers and grandmothers, bridge socio-economic gaps, and spread the Christian gospel.

“These are the women who gave birth to us. They raised us, some under difficult situations, but still we came through,” Otieno told Radio Generation on Tuesday.

“There is a lot going on currently with the economic situation that has affected our social set-ups. Some families are now in disarray because of the tough economic situation. Our objective is to give them hope by preaching the Word of God through football,” he added.

The tournament will feature four teams drawn from communities around Maringo, with the host estate fielding two sides. Bahamas FC, currently unbeaten in 2026, and The Wonders FC, a newly formed outfit four months old, will also take part.

Jericho Grannies, who made their tournament debut last month during the Makadara Grannies Football Tournament and won it at Camp Toyoyo, will be competing in their second tournament this year in Maringo. The fourth team will be Hamza Ladies from Hamza Makadara Estate.

Otieno, the most capped Harambee Stars captain with 105 appearances, is expanding his football ministry under the Kick Off to Hope Foundation, which now also engages elderly women in football.

The tournament will feature players aged 50 years and above in a nine-a-side format, with each team allowed up to two players below 50 years.

“Yes, it’s an outreach. They can come and enjoy playing with their children or even grandchildren, but only two players below 50 years are allowed per team,” Otieno said, adding that everyone is a winner as the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the highest points total determining the winner.

The champions of the inaugural tournament will receive uniforms, two footballs, a trophy, and medals, while other teams will also receive medals and two footballs each.

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Grannies Cup Musa Otieno Former Harambee Stars

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