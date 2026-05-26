CMA approves multiple collective investment schemes for Kenyan investors

The Capital Markets Authority has approved several new Collective Investment Schemes, including unit trusts, special funds and an alternative investment fund, in a move aimed at broadening regulated investment options for Kenyan investors.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on May 26, 2026 , the Authority said the approvals will expand the range of savings and investment products available in the market, from conservative money market funds to more complex multi-asset and alternative strategies targeting both retail and institutional investors.

“The approvals will broaden the range of regulated savings and investment options available to Kenyan investors, from conservative money market products to actively managed multi-asset strategies and alternative investment vehicles,” the regulator said.

Among the approved products are the Capital A Multi Asset Strategy Special Fund (KES and USD), which will be operated by Capital A Investment Bank Limited and will pursue an “actively managed, event-driven multi-asset strategy” targeting diversified exposure across asset classes.

The Authority also approved the KETSA Alternative Investment Fund by Faida Investment Bank Limited, which will invest in private debt, equities, money market instruments and fixed income securities, with a focus on channeling institutional capital into structured investment opportunities within the SACCO ecosystem.

“Established as a trust in accordance with the Capital Markets (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2023, the Fund will invest in private debt, equities, money market instruments, fixed income securities and other approved asset classes,” the statement said.

Further approvals included the EDC Kenya Unit Trust Funds, an umbrella scheme by EDC Asset Management (Kenya) Limited, comprising five sub-funds including money market, fixed income, dollar income, balanced and equity funds.

The regulator said the structure offers “a spectrum of risk-return profiles, from capital preservation through to long-term capital growth.”

Pergamon Investment Bank Limited was also cleared to launch a six-fund unit trust scheme, while Meridian Asset Management Limited was approved to introduce the Meridian Kenya Shilling Total Return Special Fund, which aims to “maximise absolute returns while preserving capital.”

In addition, Nabo Capital Limited received approval to convert its Nabo Africa Balanced Fund (USD) into the Nabo Ubuntu Special Fund, which will pursue “long-term capital appreciation through dynamic multi-asset allocation across equities, fixed income, derivatives, commodities, currencies and fund-of-funds.”

The regulator said the expansion reflects ongoing efforts to deepen Kenya’s capital markets, enhance innovation and improve access to investment services across different investor segments.

“Investors are reminded to familiarize themselves with any scheme before investing and to deal only with licensed and approved capital markets intermediaries,” the Authority added.