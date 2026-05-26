Security officers foil livestock theft, recover 24 animals in Isiolo operation

A multi-agency security operation under Operation Maliza Uhalifu has led to the recovery of 24 livestock stolen in Isiolo County after officers engaged suspected bandits in a gunfight and successfully retrieved all the animals.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was launched after authorities received reports that livestock had been stolen from the Ntangilia area, prompting the immediate deployment of a joint security team to pursue the suspects.

According to police, security officers quickly moved into the area and set up strategic ambushes along routes commonly used by criminals fleeing after livestock theft incidents.

“A report of livestock stolen from the Ntangilia area was received, prompting the immediate deployment of a joint security team,” the police statement stated.

The suspects were later intercepted in the Chumvi area, where they engaged security officers in a confrontation.

“The suspects were intercepted in the Chumvi area. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, but the security team overpowered the bandits and recovered all the livestock,” the statement added.

Police said all 24 recovered animals were subsequently returned to their owner at Gambela Centre after positive identification.

The National Police Service described the recovery as a demonstration of the impact of coordinated security operations being undertaken under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, an initiative established by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to tackle insecurity, banditry and organised crime in affected regions.

The operation brings together various security agencies in joint deployments aimed at strengthening rapid response, increasing patrol coverage and disrupting criminal networks operating in vulnerable areas.

Police noted that the latest recovery highlighted the role of intelligence-led operations and coordinated deployments in improving security and responding swiftly to livestock theft incidents and armed attacks.

“The operation continues to strengthen rapid response capabilities, enhance security presence, and disrupt criminal activities in the region,” the statement added.

Authorities said security teams remain on high alert following the incident and have intensified patrols as efforts continue to track down suspects believed to have escaped during the confrontation.

“Multi-agency security teams remain on high alert and have intensified patrols in the area to track down the suspected bandits and ensure public safety and security,” police said.

Livestock theft remains a persistent challenge in several parts of the country, especially in regions affected by recurring banditry attacks. The crime continues to have serious economic consequences for pastoralist communities where livestock serves as the main source of income and livelihood.

Security agencies have increasingly relied on coordinated operations and rapid response mechanisms to recover stolen animals before they are moved to distant locations or sold through illegal channels.

The Isiolo operation involved a swift deployment of security personnel following the theft report, followed by tactical ambushes mounted along suspected escape routes used by the criminals.

Police did not indicate whether any arrests were made during the operation or whether any officers were injured during the exchange of fire.

Authorities have urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by sharing information that can help prevent crime and support ongoing investigations.

The National Police Service also encouraged citizens to report criminal activities through emergency numbers 999 and 911, as well as the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line and the agency’s official WhatsApp reporting platform.