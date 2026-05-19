Police seize 850 rolls of bhang, arrest suspect in Nyandarua North raid

Police in Nyandarua North have arrested a suspect and recovered a large quantity of cannabis sativa during an anti-drug operation in Mairoinya Town, as security agencies continue to intensify the nationwide crackdown on narcotics and illicit alcohol.

The raid was carried out on Monday by officers from Mairoinya Police Station targeting the Nyahururu stage area within the town. According to the National Police Service, officers intercepted the suspect during the operation and conducted a search that led to the recovery of hundreds of rolls of bhang.

Police said the officers recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa together with an additional 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis.

“During the raid, officers intercepted the suspect and, upon searching him, recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang). Additionally, officers seized another 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis sativa,” the statement read in part.

The suspect was later taken to Mairoinya Police Station, where he remains in custody awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

Authorities said the narcotics recovered during the operation had been secured as exhibits while investigations continue.

The arrest comes as police widen operations targeting the production, sale and use of narcotic drugs and illicit brews across the country. Authorities say the substances continue to fuel insecurity and social problems, especially among young people.

“The National Police Service reassures the public that operations targeting the manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of illicit brews and narcotics will continue nationwide,” the statement added.

Police also called on members of the public to support the ongoing operations by sharing information on suspected drug-related activities in their areas.

Residents were urged to report suspicious activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 or 911, or through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations toll-free line and WhatsApp platform.

The latest operation adds to a series of recent crackdowns launched in different parts of the country as authorities seek to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb substance abuse linked to rising cases of crime and other social challenges.