Two suspects killed as Transmara police recover AK-47 in gang crackdown

Police officers in Transmara have recovered an AK-47 rifle following a late-night operation targeting a suspected criminal gang linked to murders, violent robberies and burglaries in the region.

According to the National Police Service, the operation was carried out by officers based at Lolgorian Police Station on Saturday, after they received intelligence about the gang’s movements in Olakira area.

Police said the suspects were caught “red-handed breaking into a local pub and packing assorted alcoholic drinks” before attempting to flee on a waiting motorcycle after spotting officers.

“The trio abandoned their loot, hopped onto a standby getaway motorcycle, and sped into the pitch-black night,” the statement said.

Officers pursued the suspects to Olkilorit area, where police said the gang defied orders to surrender and instead opened fire, triggering a shootout.

“The desperate criminals opened fire on the police, triggering a fierce shootout,” police said.

Two suspects were fatally injured during the exchange, while another escaped with gunshot wounds. Detectives said efforts are ongoing to track down the injured suspect and establish possible links to other criminal incidents reported in the region.

At the scene, officers recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of ammunition, two Maasai swords, a claw hammer, a red Boxer motorcycle and assorted alcoholic drinks believed to have been stolen from the pub.

The recovered items were secured as exhibits as investigators continued processing the scene.

Police also confirmed that the bodies of the two suspects were moved to the Transmara West Sub-County Hospital Level 4 Mortuary for preservation and postmortem examinations.

Authorities described the operation as part of ongoing intelligence-led crackdowns targeting armed criminal gangs operating in different parts of the country.

“This operation underscores the National Police Service’s commitment to smoke out armed criminal gangs through intelligence-led operations across the country,” the statement added.

The police have urged members of the public to continue sharing information anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI reporting channels as investigations continue.