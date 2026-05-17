Murkomen declares Homa Bay commissioner’s residence a State Lodge

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has officially declared the Homa Bay County Commissioner’s residence a State Lodge, in a move that elevates the lakeside county’s status in Kenya’s network of key government facilities.

The declaration was made through Gazette Notice No. 7097 published on May 12, 2026, with the change taking effect immediately from the date of publication.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence as a State Lodge as from the date of this publication,” the notice stated

The latest designation means the facility will now serve as an official residence and operational centre for the President and senior government officials during state functions and tours within the region.

The move is expected to boost Homa Bay’s prominence in national government activities, especially as the county increasingly hosts major state events and infrastructure projects.

Analysts say the establishment of a State Lodge often comes with improved security, road infrastructure and administrative coordination in surrounding areas.

A State Lodge is a secondary residence for the Head of State and provides accommodation for the President during official tours. The facilities are also equipped to host high-level government meetings, retreats and official engagements away from the capital.

Before the Homa Bay declaration, Kenya had 10 State Lodges located in Eldoret, Sagana, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Rumuruti, Bungoma, Kilifi, Cherang’any and Kisii. The gazettement of the Homa Bay residence now pushes the total number of State Lodges in the country to 11.

State Lodges are distinct from State Houses, which serve as the President’s primary official residences and administrative centres. Kenya currently has three State Houses located in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

The expansion of the State Lodge network reflects the government’s efforts to strengthen the decentralisation of official state functions and improve logistical support for presidential engagements across different parts of the country.