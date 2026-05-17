Garissa doctor warns youth against dangerous steroid misuse

A senior physician at Garissa County Referral Hospital has raised concern over the growing misuse of steroids among young people, particularly females.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Saturday, after a health awareness session, consultant physician Dr. Abdi Salat warned that the practice poses serious health risks and could lead to life-threatening complications.

He said the misuse of dexamethasone, commonly known locally as “Qarhis” or “Dexa” has become widespread in the community, especially among young women seeking weight gain, lighter skin complexion, or changes in facial appearance.

Dr. Salat explained that many users wrongly associate the drug’s side effects, such as a rounded face and altered body fat distribution, with beauty, “yet these are actually symptoms of a serious medical condition known as Cushing Syndrome.”

“The features many people admire, including a round face and smaller limbs, are actually signs of disease caused by excessive steroid exposure,” he said.

The physician noted that dexamethasone is a prescription drug intended for specific medical conditions under professional supervision.

“It is increasingly being purchased and used without medical guidance,” he noted.

Prolonged use of the steroid interferes with the body’s natural hormone production.

According to Dr. Salat, the adrenal glands normally produce cortisol, an essential hormone for body functions, but the body stops producing it when synthetic steroids are taken over a long period.

“The danger comes when someone suddenly stops taking the drug while the body has not resumed natural cortisol production. This can result in dangerously low cortisol levels, which can become fatal if not managed properly,” he cautioned.

Dr. Salat called on pharmacies, health authorities and community leaders to intensify public awareness campaigns on the dangers of unsupervised steroid use.

He urged young people to seek medical advice before taking any hormonal medication.