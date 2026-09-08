Senator Mungatana condemns anti-Burundi actions, warns against Xenophobia
The Senator said any breaches of immigration or business regulations should be handled by government agencies rather than through mob action or intimidation.
The Senator said any breaches of immigration or business regulations should be handled by government agencies rather than through mob action or intimidation.
The group will coordinate the identification of high-risk non-profit organisations, oversee risk-based monitoring, sensitise organisations on terrorism-financing risks and facilitate information sharing among government agencies.
Omollo said the practice has weakened efforts to deal with organised violence because those released through political intervention may return to similar activities knowing they can rely on political protection.
The Interior CS said the opposition had failed to present alternative policies capable of steering the country toward economic growth and prosperity.
Police said two AK-47 rifles and 35 rounds of ammunition were surrendered by residents in Bangale, while another firearm and eight rounds of ammunition were handed over in a separate operation in Tana North Sub-County.
The declaration was made through Gazette Notice No. 7097 published on May 12, 2026, with the change taking effect immediately from the date of publication.