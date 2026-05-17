KURA to partially close section of Ngong Road/Naivasha Road at night from May 18–31

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has announced a partial night-time closure of the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road section near Junction Mall in Nairobi to allow for the final phase of asphalt works on the ongoing flyover project.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, KURA said the affected section will be partially closed daily from Monday, May 18, to Sunday, May 31, 2026, between 8:00 pm and 4:00 am.

“We wish to notify the general public that a section of Ngong Road / Naivasha Road at the Junction Mall will be partially closed as from Monday, May 18, till Sunday, May 31, both days inclusive. The closing will be carried from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM,” the authority stated.

KURA said the temporary closure is necessary to enable contractors to undertake asphalt works as part of the final finishing phase of the Ngong Road/Naivasha Road flyover project.

“This is to allow the contractor to undertake the Asphalt works as part of the final finishing works,” the notice added.

The authority apologised for the inconvenience likely to be caused to motorists and residents using the busy transport corridor, saying the works are part of efforts aimed at improving traffic flow and urban mobility within Nairobi.

The project near Junction Mall includes the construction of an 800-metre flyover featuring a 254-metre steel structure designed to ease congestion at the frequently jammed Junction Mall roundabout.

The elevated dual carriageway project, valued at approximately Sh3.58 billion, is expected to significantly reduce travel delays along one of Nairobi’s busiest economic corridors.

According to KURA, the project is now about 90 per cent complete and is expected to become operational ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, with Talanta Stadium among the venues expected to host matches.

Ngong Road remains one of Nairobi’s busiest roads, serving thousands of commuters daily, particularly motorists travelling to and from Karen, Ngong and surrounding residential areas. The road is also known for heavy traffic congestion and high pedestrian activity, especially during peak hours.

Motorists heading towards Karen and Ngong Town have been advised to use alternative routes during the night closures.

KURA recommended diverting through Hatheru Road to Gitanga Road before connecting to James Gichuru Road and later rejoining Ngong Road near the Karen/Dagoretti Corner bypass.

Drivers may also use Riara Road to access King’ara Road and nearby feeder roads to bypass the affected section, while others can connect through Lang’ata Road to the Southern Bypass to avoid Ngong Road altogether.

“We urge motorists to use alternative routes and follow the guidance by traffic police and marshals,” KURA said.