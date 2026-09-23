Three arrested as police seize 187kg bhang worth Sh5.6m in Ruai
The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.
The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.
A search reportedly led to the recovery of 23 packages of suspected cannabis sativa. The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment, while the motorcycle and suspected narcotics have been preserved as exhibits as investigations continue
The occupants of the vehicle had fled by the time police secured the scene, leaving detectives to rely on the ongoing investigations to establish their identities and possible involvement in the transportation of the drugs
Resident Magistrate Flavian Mulama convicted Issa after ruling that prosecution evidence proved he was found in possession of narcotics and items linked to drug preparation and distribution.
The suspects, identified as Luke Okello, 35, and Steve Odero, 28, were intercepted while allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle along the busy Migori Road after officers acted on intelligence
The suspect, identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County, was taken into custody and escorted to Busia Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits as detectives continue with investigations
The arrests were confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said the operations targeted networks moving narcotics across different parts of the country.
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
Police further indicated that the recovered narcotics will be subjected to forensic analysis as part of efforts to determine the scale and origin of the suspected trafficking operation
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers attached to the Kilifi-based Anti-Narcotics Unit stormed a residential house in the area where a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of illicit drugs packaged for distribution.
According to the National Police Service, officers recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, as well as an additional 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis from the suspect.
DCI detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided a residential house in Lang’ata, Nairobi County, and recovered seven sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing scales and Rizla papers. A woman was arrested as a man escaped.
The operation began after officers acted on intelligence that pointed to a network distributing narcotics in Mombasa. Detectives first moved in on 43-year-old Tito Paul Mulu in the Port Reitz area of Changamwe, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in drug distribution.
In a second operation at the Kenya–Uganda border, officers based at Malaba Police Station stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs into the country. The suspect, Julius Okadapao, a 31-year-old Ugandan national, was arrested at the Posta area in Malaba after his luggage raised suspicion among officers on duty.