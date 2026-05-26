MPs demand audit over Sh300m spent on wildlife compensation administration

MPs have ordered a special audit into the use of Sh300 million under a wildlife compensation programme after it emerged that a substantial portion of funds set aside for victims of human-wildlife conflict was spent on administrative costs, sparking concerns over value for money and accountability.

The National Assembly Tourism and Wildlife Committee has also written to Wildlife Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya Kihoro demanding a full breakdown of how the money was used under the Digitally Enabled Human-Wildlife Compensation programme.

The matter surfaced during scrutiny of budget estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year, where MPs raised alarm after it was disclosed that Sh300 million from an allocation of Sh800 million had gone towards administrative expenses, leaving Sh500 million for actual compensation to victims.

In a formal communication issued through the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, the committee confirmed it had recommended a special audit covering the programme’s expenditure across three financial years.

“This notice serves to inform you that the committee has recommended a special audit to verify the breakdown of the expenditure incurred under the pilot digital HWC payment for the period 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 financial years,” reads the letter.

The letter has also been copied to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. The Principal Secretary is expected to respond by today.

Lawmakers are now seeking detailed records showing how the funds were distributed across the six counties selected for the pilot phase of the digital compensation system. They want breakdowns per county and sub-county, payment records, and a full list of all beneficiaries.

The committee has further demanded clarity on the criteria used to identify beneficiaries, timelines for processing claims, and the methods used to disburse funds, including the digital tools applied in the programme.

In addition, MPs have instructed the Wildlife department to table records showing compensation payments made through the manual system, which continues to operate in 41 counties that have not yet transitioned to the digital model.

During the session, MPs questioned whether the Sh300 million spent on administration was justified, with concerns raised over value for money.

“What kind of services were worth Sh300 million?” asked Kareke Mbiuki.

Voi MP Abdi Chome called for full disclosure of the digital project, saying Parliament needed clarity on what was procured under the programme.

“Provide the committee with details of the digital project to justify paying such a huge amount. How do you spend Sh300 million to create a programme for paying out Sh500 million? There is no value for money,” said Chome.

The pilot phase of the programme was rolled out in six counties in northern Kenya where human-wildlife conflict cases are frequent. These included Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir and Garissa.

The system was designed to speed up compensation by enabling real-time collection and verification of claims, with direct payments through mobile money for claims below Sh100,000.

Ijara MP Abdi Ali questioned why funds meant for victims appeared to have been diverted towards consultancy and administrative services.

He said compensation for victims remains a sensitive issue that requires transparency and accountability.

Lamu East MP Mohammed Ruweida also called for proper oversight in the handling of compensation funds.

“The issue of compensation for victims has always been raised on the floor of the House. The State department should be transparent in disbursing funds to victims,” said Ruweida.

The digital compensation initiative was launched on May 7, 2025 by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who said it was meant to modernise and improve efficiency in the handling of claims.

“With the human-wildlife conflict compensation drive officially underway today, we begin a nationwide campaign that will culminate in Meru County. This drive is a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to fairness, justice and deep collaboration with counties as we shift the national conversation from conflict to coexistence,” she said.

She added that the system was expected to improve transparency and reduce delays experienced under the manual process.

“So far, Sh10 million has been wired to beneficiaries swiftly and transparently, with 804 pending claims set to follow soon. This system is both about efficiency and the restoration of dignity to those impacted by human-wildlife conflict. It is also about rebuilding trust in a shared conservation vision,” she added.

However, MPs say the latest revelations raise questions about whether the programme is delivering value for money, as complaints over delayed compensation and disputed payouts continue in affected counties.