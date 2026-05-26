Weatherman forecasts continued rains from May 26 to June 1

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across several parts of the country between May 26 and June 1, with coastal areas expected to experience heavy downpours that could trigger flooding in some low-lying zones.

The outlook also shows a mix of wet conditions, high daytime heat, and cold nights in selected regions.

In its weekly forecast released on Monday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said rainfall will persist over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast and some parts of the Northeastern Kenya,” the department said in the statement.

Counties expected to experience showers and thunderstorms include Nandi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Narok, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nairobi, Meru and Embu, among others.

Along the Coast, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are expected to receive intermittent morning, afternoon and night showers, which may spread to several areas at different times.

The department warned that some coastal areas could be hit by heavy rainfall, saying “heavy rainfall events may occur in some parts of the Coast,” raising the risk of flooding in vulnerable zones.

Despite the wet conditions, hot weather will persist in several regions. Average maximum temperatures above 30°C are expected in the Coast, Northeastern and Northwestern regions, as well as parts of the Southeastern lowlands.

Mandera is expected to record the highest daytime temperature at 38°C, while Lodwar, Garissa and Wajir could reach about 37°C. Coastal towns including Lamu, Malindi and Mtwapa will also remain hot, with temperatures above 30°C.

Cold nights are expected in parts of the highlands. The department said temperatures below 10°C may be recorded in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and areas near Mt Kilimanjaro.

Nyahururu is forecast to drop to 8°C, while Eldoret could record around 10°C.

The department has urged residents in affected regions to keep monitoring official weather updates as conditions may change during the week.