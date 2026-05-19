710 suspects arrested as DCI warns against violence during demonstrations

Nationwide arrests linked to ongoing demonstrations have climbed to 710, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations warning that any acts of violence, looting or destruction of property during protests will face prosecution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI reminded the public that while the Constitution protects the right to peaceful assembly and expression, that right does not extend to criminal conduct during protests.

“While every Kenyan has the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, acts of violence, looting, arson, road blockades, destruction of property, attacks on police or motorists, and any acts that endanger lives are serious criminal offences,” the agency said.

The DCI said arrests were recorded across several regions, with Nairobi leading at 189 suspects, followed by Rift Valley at 259, Eastern at 103, Central at 142, Coast at 7, and Western at 10.

According to the agency, a number of those arrested have already been taken to court on charges linked to the unrest, while investigations are still ongoing.

“Investigations into yesterday’s demonstrations are ongoing,” the statement added, noting that those accused of organizing, financing, inciting or participating in violent acts will face prosecution.

“No one is above the law. Individuals organising, financing, inciting, or participating in criminal acts will face the full force of the law,” the DCI said.

The agency called on members of the public to remain calm, respect other people’s rights, and work with security officers to maintain order and safety during demonstrations.

“The public is urged to remain calm, respect the rights of others, and cooperate with security agencies to ensure peace and public safety,” the statement read.

The DCI also encouraged the public to report suspicious activity through the #FichuaKwaDCI platform, using the toll-free line 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

The arrests come at a time of heightened tension across the country following nationwide demonstrations tied to rising fuel costs and transport disruptions, which in some areas escalated into clashes, road blockades and destruction of property.

Authorities said operations are still ongoing in affected regions as they monitor the situation and pursue suspects linked to the unrest.

The developments also coincide with a nationwide matatu strike over fuel prices, which has now entered its second day after talks between transport operators and government officials collapsed on Monday.