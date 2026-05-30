IPOA probes police excesses during anti-fuel price demos
IPOA is investigating the death of 23-year-old Brian Ndung’u Njung’e, who died while in custody at Kiambu Police Station in Kiambu County.
IPOA is investigating the death of 23-year-old Brian Ndung’u Njung’e, who died while in custody at Kiambu Police Station in Kiambu County.
Wambua said fuel remains a key driver of the economy and should not be subjected to what he described as excessive taxation due to its central role in production and daily life.
Speaking after a high-level meeting with public transport operators on Tuesday, Wandayi said Sh2.7 billion was spent in a single move to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, describing it as part of the wider cushioning plan.
At the centre of the price pressure is a tightening global supply chain that has reduced available fuel in traditional markets. This has pushed countries like Kenya to seek alternative sources such as India, which comes with higher freight and insurance charges, further increasing landed costs.
In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI cautioned members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activity, even as it reaffirmed that Kenyans retain the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression.
Despite hours of negotiations stretching late into the evening, both sides failed to reach a full agreement, prolonging a crisis that has paralysed public transport services across the country.
In a statement issued on Monday, Kalonzo said the ongoing matatu strike and transport disruptions across the country were the direct result of policies implemented by the government following the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
Speaking on NTV Kenya on Monday, Mbadi said the government had already spent about Sh35 billion through fuel subsidies and tax reductions to cushion consumers from rising petroleum prices.
The strike, which took effect at midnight, disrupted movement in and out of the capital as matatus and buses withdrew services on several major routes, affecting workers, students and traders travelling to the city early Monday.
Police said the majority of transport stakeholders remain committed to normal operations, with the United Transport Association of Kenya distancing itself from the planned strike. The service urged the public to remain calm, continue with daily activities and cooperate with security officers.
The move follows a consultative meeting held on May 17, 2026, where stakeholders confirmed that the strike would go on as planned.
MOA on Sunday dismissed reports that the planned industrial action had been called off, insisting that the strike remains in force, reinforcing an earlier stance.