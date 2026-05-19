Heavy rains raise flood and disease alert across multiple counties

Heavy rainfall expected this week across various parts of the country has raised concern over possible flooding and a rise in disease outbreaks, with authorities warning that several counties face health and safety risks linked to stagnant water and overflowing drainage systems.

In its Weekly forecast covering May 19 to May 25, the Kenya Meteorological Department said regions receiving more than 50 millimetres of rainfall are likely to experience flooding, which could also trigger outbreaks of cholera, malaria, typhoid and anthrax in affected areas.

“There is a high risk of flooding in several places with potential outbreaks of vector-borne and waterborne diseases due to stagnant waters,” KMD stated.

The forecast indicates that counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley are among the most affected. These include Bomet, Kisii, Nyamira, Narok, Migori, Kericho, Nandi and Kakamega, where heavy rainfall is expected over the week. Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma are also projected to receive substantial rainfall.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua are expected to record rainfall totals above 50 millimetres. Other areas such as Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi are also forecast to experience heavy showers and thunderstorms during the same period.

The Kenya Meteorological Department noted that the continued rains could create conditions that encourage mosquito breeding due to stagnant water, raising the risk of vector-borne diseases across several regions.

Malaria has been identified as a major concern in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya and parts of the Rift Valley. At the coast, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties may face a rise in chikungunya cases, while dengue fever risks have been highlighted in Taita Taveta and Tana River. Parts of Baringo and Marsabit are also at risk of Rift Valley fever.

Health officials have also raised concern over waterborne infections, especially in low-income and informal settlements where flooding may contaminate drinking water sources.

“High risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea and typhoid due to contamination of water sources,” the department warned.

Anthrax outbreaks have also been flagged as a possible threat in Vihiga, Siaya, Kakamega, Bomet, Meru and Murang’a counties.

The weather office further warned that flooding could interfere with access to health services, damage property, and increase incidents of drowning and lightning strikes, particularly in flood-prone and storm-prone regions.

Kenyans living in affected areas have been advised to take precautions such as sleeping under treated mosquito nets, using clean or boiled water, avoiding flooded zones and staying away from trees during thunderstorms.

“Stay informed on weather updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department to plan for safety,” the advisory added.