EPRA revises fuel prices after pressure from transport operators, cuts diesel by Sh10.06

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has lowered diesel prices following mounting pressure from public transport operators who raised concerns over the growing price gap between diesel and kerosene, warning that the difference could encourage fuel adulteration.

Under the latest monthly fuel review that takes effect from May 19 to June 14, 2026, diesel prices in Nairobi will drop by Sh10.06 per litre while kerosene prices will rise by Sh38.60 per litre. Super petrol prices remain unchanged.

EPRA said the adjustment followed a petition from players in the public transport sector who urged the regulator to address the wide pricing difference between the two fuel products.

“The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has recalculated the maximum retail pump prices that will be in force from 19th May 2026 to 14th June 2026 following a petition by public transport sector operators on the need to minimize the risk of motor fuel adulteration that may arise due to the big price differential between Diesel and Kerosene.”

The changes come at a time when the country has witnessed protests over fuel prices, with motorists and transport operators complaining about the rising cost of transport and living expenses.

Motorists in Nairobi will now pay Sh232.86 per litre for diesel while kerosene will retail at Sh191.38 per litre. Super petrol will remain unchanged at Sh214.25 per litre.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh211.09 per litre, diesel at Sh229.58 and kerosene at Sh188.09.

EPRA stated that the revised prices are based on a new pricing calculation aimed at reducing cases of adulteration and protecting fuel quality in the transport sector.

The authority noted that landed fuel costs continue to form the biggest share of pump prices, alongside taxes and levies charged by the government. It added that fuel stabilisation measures that had previously cushioned diesel and kerosene prices have also been adjusted in the latest review cycle.

The regulator further explained that the revised prices will apply across the country, although rates will vary from one town to another due to transport and distribution costs. Towns such as Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Garissa will also record changes in diesel and kerosene prices while petrol prices remain unchanged nationwide.

EPRA also said the latest pricing structure takes into account taxes and statutory charges including VAT, excise duty, petroleum development levy and the road maintenance levy, which continue to make up a large portion of fuel prices.

In Nairobi, taxes and levies account for a major share of the final retail cost, with diesel attracting Sh67.08 per litre in taxes while kerosene carries Sh52.28 per litre.

According to the regulator, the new review reflects the balancing act between market conditions, government revenue demands and concerns from the transport sector over fuel quality and infrastructure protection.

EPRA maintained that the monthly fuel pricing review will continue as required under the law, with future changes expected to depend on both local and global market trends.