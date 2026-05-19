State unveils urgent 90-day plan to address growing GBV crisis

The government has announced a nationwide 90-day action plan to deal with the growing number of gender-based violence and femicide cases, with authorities now under pressure to speed up investigations and ensure survivors receive justice without delays.

The programme, which will run under a Rapid Results Initiative, is expected to focus on quick arrests, faster handling of court cases and improved coordination among agencies responding to violence against women and children.

Gender, Culture and Children’s Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo, in a statement on Monday, said the increase in reported cases over the last two months has become a major concern, forcing the government to move with urgency to strengthen response systems across the country.

She said the intervention will target both ongoing and newly reported cases to ensure investigations and prosecutions move faster.

“We are going to support her, and we shall be proceeding to her home to find out the welfare of those particular children and see how we can help,” she said while visiting survivors admitted at the Gender Violence Recovery Centre in Nairobi.

The ministry stated that the three-month programme will bring together police officers, prosecutors, health workers and community protection teams to improve handling of GBV cases from reporting to court determination.

Officials said the initiative will also monitor cases already before court to help reduce the backlog and long delays that continue to frustrate survivors and families seeking justice.

Cheptumo said the government is equally focusing on prevention by encouraging members of the public to speak out against violence and report abuse before situations become worse.

“We equally call upon all Kenyans to reject the culture of silence that allows violence to persist. Protecting women and children is a shared national responsibility that requires action from families, communities, institutions, and society as a whole,” she said.

The Cabinet Secretary made the remarks during a visit to the Gender Violence Recovery Centre at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where survivors of sexual and gender-based violence receive treatment, counselling, and other support services.

The facility’s Executive Director, Alberta Wambua, said the number of people seeking help remains high, with women and children making up the majority of cases handled at the centre.

“From April 2025 to March 2026, we supported approximately 3,263 survivors of gender-based violence. 90 per cent of our cases are female cases, and we have 40 per cent being children,” Wambua said.

She noted that the hospital currently handles close to 300 GBV-related cases every month, putting pressure on healthcare workers, counsellors and support services.

During the visit, ministry officials also highlighted two recent cases involving survivors admitted at the facility.

One woman is receiving treatment after she was allegedly attacked by her husband, who reportedly poured boiling tea on her and caused severe burn injuries.

In another incident, a woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by a boda boda rider while resisting an attempted rape. The survivor was reportedly thrown over a cliff and has since undergone several surgeries. Doctors said she is recovering, although she still requires more medical procedures and continued pain management.

Cheptumo said the government will continue following up on both incidents while offering support to the affected families. She added that officers will also assess the welfare of children and dependents living in the affected households.

The ministry said the latest intervention is part of wider efforts to strengthen protection systems and improve response to violence targeting women and children across the country.