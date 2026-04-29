NGEC raises alarm over rising killings of women and girls in Kitui, calls for joint action

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has raised alarm over a series of killings targeting women and girls in Kitui County, warning that the situation reflects a wider pattern of Gender-Based Violence that continues to threaten safety and wellbeing in many parts of the country. The commission is now calling for urgent joint action involving government offices, local leaders and communities to stop the violence and improve how cases are reported and handled.

The commission says there is need for stronger prevention systems, quicker reporting of abuse, increased public awareness and greater responsibility at community level to help protect vulnerable people from rising cases of violence and abuse.

On Wednesday, NGEC said its Kitui Regional Office, working together with the Kitui County Government Gender Sector, held talks with the Deputy County Commissioner for Kitui Central to respond to the recent incidents and push for a coordinated approach to the problem.

According to NGEC, the discussions reflect growing concern across the country that violence linked to gender inequality is continuing to endanger “the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities across the country”.

The commission further pointed out that recent national reviews on Gender-Based Violence and related killings have repeatedly called for stronger prevention measures, faster response systems, improved reporting channels and closer cooperation between different institutions and communities.

The latest concerns come as Kenya continues to grapple with a deepening Gender-Based Violence crisis, with both government and independent data pointing to a rise in killings of women and girls despite ongoing interventions.

A January 2026 report from the government’s Technical Working Group on GBV indicated that 1,639 women were killed between 2022 and 2024, showing a 10 percent rise in femicide cases. The report added that 578 cases were recorded in 2024 alone, with Nairobi leading at 54 cases, followed by Nakuru, Meru and Kiambu. It also noted that in 77 percent of the cases, the suspect was known to the victim, often an intimate partner or family member.

Separate tracking by Africa Data Hub shows at least 1,069 female murders between 2016 and 2025, with 842 classified as femicide cases. The data further shows that 70 percent of the killings happened inside homes, pointing to the risks many women face in domestic settings.

Public concern has also grown following several high-profile cases. Earlier this year, attention was drawn to the death of Constance Githinji, a 22-year-old student in Kileleshwa, who fell from the sixth floor of an apartment building. Police arrested a man who was last seen with her as investigations continue.

In response to the rising cases, the government has put in place a 42-member Technical Working Group on GBV, expanded Gender-Based Violence desks in police stations, supported safe shelters, and proposed legal reforms aimed at classifying femicide separately from homicide. The judiciary has also set up special GBV divisions to speed up case handling.

Despite these efforts, NGEC says more needs to be done, especially at community level, where early signs of abuse are often missed or ignored until situations become worse.

During the Kitui engagement, NGEC and county officials discussed practical steps to improve prevention and response systems. These included “strengthening early response mechanisms, improving coordination among stakeholders, enhancing public awareness, and ensuring communities are better equipped to identify and report warning signs before violence escalates”.

The commission also stressed that one of the major gaps in addressing GBV is delayed reporting, where cases are only brought forward after serious harm has already occurred or lives have been lost.

It further noted that local communities often see the earliest warning signs but may not act in time due to fear, silence or lack of awareness on where to seek help.

NGEC emphasized “community responsibility in addressing violence”, noting that silence, stigma and fear often prevent survivors and families from speaking out early.

It also warned that harmful social norms can sometimes make violence appear normal or discourage intervention even when warning signs are visible.

According to the commission, building safer communities will require continuous public education, stronger institutions, accessible support systems and joint action from all sectors.

NGEC said its intervention in Kitui was aimed at bringing together county leaders and administrators to ensure faster and better coordinated responses to cases of violence.

It stressed that no single institution can address the crisis alone, calling instead for “multi-sectoral collaboration in strengthening protection systems, promoting accountability, and safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls”.

The commission added that law enforcement agencies, county governments, health workers, schools, civil society groups, religious leaders and ordinary citizens all have a role in preventing abuse and responding to warning signs.

By involving local administrators such as the Deputy County Commissioner, NGEC said it hopes to strengthen grassroots systems that can identify risk early and connect victims to help before situations escalate.

Although no specific figures were provided for Kitui, the commission’s move to hold urgent discussions signals growing concern over the incidents in the area.

NGEC also noted that improving trust in reporting systems and ensuring accessible support services will be key in encouraging more people to seek help early.

The commission concluded that preventing violence against women and girls requires not only strong institutions, but also communities willing to act early, speak out and reject silence when warning signs appear.