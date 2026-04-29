Senegal, Vinicius Junior invoke new laws at 2026 FIFA world cup

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced new rules for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following incidents such as the Senegal vs Morocco AFCON final in January and Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior’s outburst during a UEFA Champions League match in February.

In a statement released on Wednesday, IFAB said the changes—approved at its April 2026 special meeting—are aimed at improving match flow and addressing player conduct during high-stakes games.

“There will be a five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks, a 10-second limit for substitutions, and red cards for players who cover their mouths during confrontations,” the statement read in part.

The decision follows a Champions League match in Lisbon on February 17, 2026, when Vinícius accused Benfica’s Prestianni of making a discriminatory remark. Prestianni was seen covering his mouth while speaking, prompting the referee to halt play for 10 minutes.

Under the new rules, players who cover their mouths with hands or jerseys during confrontations risk an immediate red card.

Another rule stems from the disputed AFCON final on January 18, 2026, in Rabat, where Senegal left the pitch and refused to return in protest. The CAF Appeal Board later ruled the match forfeited, awarding Morocco a 3–0 win.

IFAB now states that leaving the pitch or encouraging others to do so in protest of a referee’s decision can result in a red card, though the use of the word “can” remains open to interpretation.

Additional changes include a five-second countdown to curb time-wasting during restarts, with failure to comply leading to a turnover or corner. Substituted players must leave the field within 10 seconds, or the incoming player will be delayed by 60 seconds of playing time.

Under injury management rules, players treated on the field must remain off for one minute after play resumes.

VAR has also been expanded to review second yellow cards, corner decisions, and penalties.

IFAB, founded in 1886, is the body responsible for determining and maintaining the Laws of the Game in football, ensuring consistency across international competitions.