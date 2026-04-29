Sports
Senegal, Vinicius Junior invoke new laws at 2026 FIFA world cup
Under the new rules, players who cover their mouths with hands or jerseys during confrontations risk an immediate red card.
Under the new rules, players who cover their mouths with hands or jerseys during confrontations risk an immediate red card.
Real Madrid, PSG, Galatasaray and Atalanta all reached the Champions League last 16 on a dramatic night across Europe, featuring Vinicius Jnr’s winner, Osimhen’s record and Atalanta’s late penalty.