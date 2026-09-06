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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UEFA

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt
Sports

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt

The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.

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EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game
World-Cup-2026

EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game

Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".

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Despite protests, UEFA agrees to club matches being played in the US, Australia
Sports

Despite protests, UEFA agrees to club matches being played in the US, Australia

UEFA made its ruling after Spain's LaLiga agreed to move a game scheduled for late December between champions Barcelona and Villarreal to Miami, Florida. Italy's Serie A also decided to stage the encounter between AC Milan and Como on February 8 in Perth, Australia, to avoid a clash with the Winter Olympics opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium.

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UEFA Champions league Wednesday Preview
Sports

UEFA Champions league Wednesday Preview

The Allianz Arena sets the stage for one of the night’s standout fixtures as Bayern Munich host Chelsea. The German giants head into the clash in red-hot form after thrashing Hamburg 5-0 at the weekend and will meet an unpredictable Chelsea outfit that will ask questions regardless.

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