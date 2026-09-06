Fifa president Infantino to stand for re-election
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Trump's backing followed Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation issuing an open letter accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" with his aborted Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.
CAF’s Executive Committee has confirmed support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the dispute over FIFA governance and World Cup proposals intensifies. The vote math—and divisions beyond Europe—could decide where support shifts.
Fifa and Infantino wanted to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors would have been able to buy stakes in it.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has withdrawn the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal after UEFA and other confederations raised objections, including concerns about bringing outside investors into FIFA’s rights. The article also surveys names being discussed for the next FIFA presidential election.
The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.
The decision was reached unanimously by UEFA's 55 member associations during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
While support for the FIFA chief has grown across much of the football world, opposition has mainly come from parts of Europe, where concerns have been raised over FIFA's recent handling of several issues during the World Cup.
Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".
Under the new rules, players who cover their mouths with hands or jerseys during confrontations risk an immediate red card.
UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for one match over an alleged racist comment toward Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, sidelining him for the Madrid leg as the investigation continues.
Across UEFA, the standings show a split between teams already asserting control and a clutch of groups still wide open.
UEFA made its ruling after Spain's LaLiga agreed to move a game scheduled for late December between champions Barcelona and Villarreal to Miami, Florida. Italy's Serie A also decided to stage the encounter between AC Milan and Como on February 8 in Perth, Australia, to avoid a clash with the Winter Olympics opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium.
The Champions League lit up Europe last night with drama, goals and big statements from some of the continent’s top clubs.
The Allianz Arena sets the stage for one of the night’s standout fixtures as Bayern Munich host Chelsea. The German giants head into the clash in red-hot form after thrashing Hamburg 5-0 at the weekend and will meet an unpredictable Chelsea outfit that will ask questions regardless.
UEFA said the clubs had not complied with its football earnings rule, while Chelsea and Villa were also penalized for breaching the squad cost rule laid by the governing body
Britain's highest court ruled on 16 April that only biological and not trans-women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws.