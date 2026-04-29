White House confirms limited-edition US passports with Trump image for July events

A special United States passport design featuring Donald Trump is set to be released during celebrations marking 250 years since the country’s Declaration of Independence, in a move that places the president’s image at the centre of a national identity project tied to the milestone anniversary.

The White House confirmed that the limited-edition passports will be issued in small numbers during July events linked to the 250th anniversary celebrations. The design will be available during the period, while supplies last.

The rollout was first reported by Fox News and later referenced by an administration official speaking to the BBC, who said “any American citizen” applying for a passport could receive the commemorative version. However, issuance will be restricted to applications processed through the Washington Passport Agency.

Design images released by the US State Department show Trump’s portrait placed alongside sections of the Declaration of Independence text, with the American flag in the background. His signature appears in gold as part of the design.

A White House spokesperson said the plan is aimed at encouraging national pride during the anniversary period.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

The spokesperson also pointed to other planned events, including the “Great American State Fair” and “Freedom250 Grand Prix”, describing them as part of a wider effort to promote national pride and unity during the celebrations.

It remains unclear whether citizens will have the option to decline the commemorative passport design if they apply during the rollout period. Standard US passports currently include imagery such as the Moon landing and the Statue of Liberty, both long-standing national symbols.

The initiative is part of a broader pattern of branding linked to the administration’s public projects. The US Mint has announced plans for a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump’s image, while discussions are ongoing about adding his signature to US banknotes, a move that would mark a first for a sitting president.

In another development, the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has approved a decision to rename the venue in Trump’s honour. The move has faced criticism, including from members of the Kennedy family.

Additional proposals include a planned 250-foot structure referred to as the “Arc de Trump” in Washington, D.C., which has already received early approval despite opposition from some members of the public.

At the same time, changes to parts of the White House, including plans involving the East Wing to create space for a new ballroom, have triggered legal challenges from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Together, the measures point to a broader effort to link national symbols and public institutions to the current administration during a landmark year in US history.