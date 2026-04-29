Governors, senators seal deal ending oversight boycott

After weeks of friction that slowed down engagement between county bosses and senators, a deal has now been sealed clearing the way for governors to once again face Senate oversight committees, ending a boycott that had strained relations over accountability and county scrutiny.

The agreement was reached after two separate closed-door meetings held on April 20 and April 26, 2026, at Parliament Buildings, bringing together Senate leadership and representatives from the Council of Governors (CoG) in an effort to restore cooperation between the two sides.

The standoff had seen governors refuse to appear before key Senate committees, a move that disrupted oversight work and triggered sharp exchanges over how counties are monitored and held accountable.

With the new understanding, both sides have now agreed to restore normal committee operations and allow governors to return to Senate sessions without further delays.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot confirmed that governors will now attend key oversight committees, including the County Public Accounts Committee and the County Public Investments Committee, ending their earlier refusal to appear.

He explained that the agreement followed a mutual decision to resolve differences and refocus on the constitutional role of oversight without continued confrontation.

Under the arrangement, governors agreed to drop earlier calls for the removal of some senators they had accused of wrongdoing, stop public criticism of the Senate, and fully participate in committee proceedings moving forward.

“Yesterday when we met as a leadership with the CPAC and CPIC, we made it clear to the Council that while we hear what you are saying, withdraw first the demands you had made which require non-appearance before CPAC before the matter is resolved,” Cheruiyot said.

“They willingly agreed that they shall appear before those committees as from today,” he added.

On their part, senators committed to maintain order during committee sessions, address internal complaints through established channels, and ensure governors appearing before committees are treated fairly. They also indicated willingness to consider improved funding proposals for counties in the next budget cycle.

Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi welcomed the outcome, urging full adherence to the agreement and stressing the importance of cooperation between national and county governments in delivering services.

Following the truce, the Senate has resumed legislative business, including debate on the Division of Revenue Bill, which proposes allocating Sh454 billion to counties, up from Sh415 billion, even as discussions continue on competing proposals.