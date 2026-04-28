Senators demand proof of compensation over Bomas construction deaths

Senators are demanding accountability over deaths and injuries reported at the Bomas of Kenya construction site, placing government agencies and contractors under pressure after gaps emerged between safety assurances and proof of compensation for affected workers and families.

The Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare heard on Tuesday that despite detailed briefings on safety systems at the Bomas International Convention Complex, there was little evidence presented to confirm that those injured or families of the deceased had been compensated as required by law. The session quickly shifted from technical updates to a focused probe on accountability.

The meeting, chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, followed a request by Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku, who sought a statement on compliance with occupational safety standards at the site.

Lawmakers questioned officials from the Ministries of Tourism, Defence and Labour, alongside contractors, over the handling of reported incidents.

Senator Lenku cited at least 18 injuries and two deaths linked to the construction works and pressed for clear documentation to support claims that compensation had been processed.

“We want to look at the records of all the fatalities and injuries suffered on this site,” he said.

Jimmy Okindiangi, chief executive of Bomas of Kenya, outlined the history of the project, saying it dates back to 2013 and is designed as a multi-phase development to position Kenya as a regional conferencing hub. The project includes plans for hotels, a shopping complex, a cultural centre and a sports arena.

Contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation, represented by project official Peter Chen, defended the safety framework at the site. He told the committee that all workers undergo mandatory induction and assessment before accessing the site, and that protective gear is strictly enforced.

Safety officers are deployed across different zones, supported by surveillance systems, lighting, emergency drills, and regular safety meetings. A clinic and ambulance services are also available on site.

Officials from the Ministry of Defence, led by Lt Col Wilfrida Amondi, backed the contractor’s position, stating that compliance with occupational safety standards is monitored through routine inspections. They said records such as safety audits, injury logs, payroll data and workplace registration are maintained and available for review, with daily and weekly checks conducted by safety officers and engineers.

Ongoing construction at Bomas of Kenya on April 28, 2026.PHOTO/SENATE Ongoing construction at Bomas of Kenya on April 28, 2026.PHOTO/SENATE

However, senators questioned why such records had not been fully presented to verify compensation claims. Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi pointed to the gap between the assurances given and the incidents reported, stressing that the committee’s role was to ensure the welfare of workers at a site employing about 2,400 people.

A representative from the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services explained the legal process for handling workplace injuries and fatalities.

The official said incidents must be reported immediately, followed by medical assessment and certification of incapacity. In the case of fatalities, reports must be filed within 24 hours, alongside postmortem documentation and dependency claims. The directorate, however, noted that some required paperwork was still pending in several cases.

Senators later conducted a site visit, inspecting areas where the fatalities were reported to have occurred as part of efforts to verify the submissions made before the committee.

The inquiry is set to continue as lawmakers push for full disclosure of records, with the focus now firmly on whether workers at the project have been properly compensated and protected under the law.