Senate to hold sixth Mashinani sittings in Kilifi in September

The Senate will hold its sittings in Kilifi County in September this year, moving away from the usual venue at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

According to the Senate Business Committee, chaired by Speaker Amason Kingi, the sittings, known as Senate Mashinani, are designed to strengthen the link between the national and county levels of government and improve engagement between the Senate and counties.

The decision follows a resolution passed by the Senate on March 8, 2023, allowing plenary and committee sittings to be held in counties for one week every September.

“The Senate Mashinani is a means of bringing the Senate closer to the counties and the general public, where the House intends to have its sittings in one county per year so that Kenyans can better understand its role in supporting devolution,” Kingi said.

The House has already lined up legislative activities in Kilifi County during the last week of September. In addition to plenary sittings, Senate committees will hold sessions across the county, giving residents a chance to take part in parliamentary business.

Committee activities in the coastal county will include oversight visits to local development projects, inspection of government programmes, and public forums where citizens, civil society groups, and local officials will directly engage with senators.

The Senate Business Committee noted that earlier sittings held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Turkana, and Busia counties recorded notable progress in public participation and engagement with devolved units.

Clerk to the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye said the main aim of Senate Mashinani is to promote the work of the Senate and increase public awareness of the business of the Senate and Parliament.

Nyegenye added that the sittings are also meant to highlight both existing and new opportunities for public engagement in the legislative process, as well as strengthen partnerships at the county level.

“Senate Mashinani seeks to promote the work of the Senate and enhance public awareness regarding the business of the Senate and Parliament in general and highlight existing and new opportunities for engagement in the legislative process,” said Nyegenye.

He further noted that the sittings also provide an opportunity for Members of Parliament staff, county assembly representatives, and other stakeholders to interact, share experiences, and learn from one another on best practices in governance and legislation.