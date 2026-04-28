JSC begins Supreme Court judge recruitment after Justice Ibrahim’s death

The Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday, April 28,2026 begun the recruitment and selection of a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya following the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim .

He passed away on December 17,2025 at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after a long illness, shortly after returning from treatment in India.

Appearing before the commission chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome include President Ruto's lawyer Katwa Kigen ,currently serving as Court of Appeal Judge, Anne Waceke Makori and Justice Joseph Kiplagat.

The interviews mark the first stage of a competitive selection process aimed at filling the vacancy left in the apex court.

Once the interviews conclude, the Judicial Service Commission will deliberate and shortlist successful candidates before forwarding the name(s) to the President for formal nomination.

The nominee will then undergo vetting by the National Assembly, after which, upon approval, will be appointed and sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.