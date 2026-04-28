Inside probe: How Consolata Githinji’s first online meeting turned fatal

Detectives in Nairobi are investigating the death of a 22-year-old university student who fell from a high-rise apartment in Kileleshwa after what is believed to have been her first in-person meeting with a man she connected with online.

The student, Consolata Githinji, known as “Connie” on social media, died in the early hours of April 26, 2026, after the incident at a short-stay building.

Police say Consolata, who studied at Murang’a University College and also worked as an influencer, had travelled to Nairobi to meet a 33-year-old man employed in a company dealing with women’s hair products.

The man is in custody as a person of interest and is assisting investigators as the probe continues.

According to preliminary accounts, the two arrived at the apartment at around 4:17 am on Sunday. The unit, located in Block C of the building, had been booked through a friend of the man rather than directly by him. Earlier that night, two women and one man who had been staying there checked out shortly before 4 am.

Investigators report that at about 4:32 am, a disturbance was heard coming from inside the room. Shortly afterwards, the door was opened briefly and a security guard entered before leaving the scene. Police say Consolata was last seen alive around that time.

Related Stories Content creator Azziad sues Sacco over disputed sale of Sh20 million home

Consolata Githinji, a 22-year-old Murang’a University student

Her body was later discovered at about 5:30 am on the ground floor after falling from the 6th floor and landing on the 3rd basement level. Officers who arrived at the scene noted injuries on her head, ribs, and hands, pointing to a violent impact.

The man told police the woman jumped out of the room.

Crime scene teams documented the apartment before the body was taken to City Mortuary Nairobi for preservation, awaiting an autopsy. Detectives are also reviewing CCTV footage, which captured the pair arriving together shortly before events inside the apartment turned unclear.

Police are now trying to establish what led to the fall, including reports suggesting there may have been a disagreement inside the room before the incident. The man has since been presented in court, where investigators sought more time to continue holding him as they piece together the events.

He is said to be cooperating with investigators as they interrogate timelines, witness statements, and surveillance footage from the building.

Consolata’s family and friends have called for answers, insisting that a full and transparent investigation is carried out. The case has also drawn attention due to a growing number of similar incidents reported in short-stay apartments in Nairobi.

Authorities say the investigation remains active as they work to determine whether the fall was accidental, intentional, or involved other circumstances.