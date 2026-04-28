Kenya's Judokas' give spirited fight at continental showdown

Kenya’s national judo team finished 14th out of 35 countries at the 47th African Senior Judo Championships, held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Speaking during the closing ceremony on Sunday, Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) president Shadrack Maluki, who also serves as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president, said hosting the continental event for the first time demonstrated Kenya’s readiness.

He thanked the athletes for their performance and encouraged them to keep working hard ahead of upcoming competitions, including the Commonwealth Games in June and the Dakar Youth Olympics in September.

Kenya’s only medal at the three-day event was a bronze won by Zeddy Cherotich in the +70kg women’s category.

Japan’s Yusuke Utashiro, who was appointed by the International Judo Federation, served as Kenya’s coach, while Kalvin Munangwe captained the team.

The squad included Mary Njeri (-70kg), Brian Otieno (-90kg), Boniface Mukonyi (-73kg), Felix Okoko (-73kg), Kelvin Afude (+90kg), Judith Owoko (+70kg), Tabitha Mailu (-70kg), Karimi Sigei (-57kg), Sharon Ndunge (-57kg), and Robinson Samora (+90kg).

Kenya fielded 18 athletes in the individual category, and the federation also provided two referees, Peter Oyugi and Esther Ikiugu.