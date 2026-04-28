CS Murkomen in Haiti to oversee final withdrawal of 150 Kenya police team

Kenya has brought to a close its security deployment in Haiti, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen travelling to Port-au-Prince to supervise the departure of the last group of officers who had been stationed in the troubled nation.

Murkomen was joined by Inspector General Douglas Kanja and acting National Security Advisor Joseph Boinnet as they boarded a Kenya Airways flight that carried 150 officers back to Nairobi, marking the final phase of the drawdown.

On arrival, the officers were received by senior Kenyan officials led by Consular General Noor Gabow, closing a mission that placed Kenya at the centre of international efforts to stabilise Haiti.

Addressing the officers at Toussaint Louverture Airport on April 27, 2026, Murkomen said the operation stands out as a key moment in Kenya’s engagement in global peace initiatives. He delivered a message of appreciation from President William Ruto and Kenyans, noting the emotional weight of leaving communities the officers had worked to protect while preparing to reunite with their families.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen arrives in Haiti on April 27, 2026 to see off the last contingent of 150 Kenyan officers marking the end of the MSS and the successful transition to the Gang Suppression Force.PHOTO/MINA

The deployment began in June 2024 after President Ruto pledged support during the United Nations General Assembly in 2023. Backed by United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kenya assumed a leading role and eventually sent 730 officers, falling short of the initial plan of 1,000.

According to Murkomen, Kenyan personnel partnered with the Haitian National Police and other international teams from the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, and the United States to push back criminal gangs and restore some level of order.

“Even at less than full strength, the Mission delivered meaningful results,” Murkomen said, adding that vital installations were protected and public trust in institutions had started to improve.

He highlighted the close relationship built with residents, pointing to recent incidents where locals attempted to block departing officers from leaving as a sign of gratitude.

Murkomen also honoured officers APC Samuel Tomoi Kaetuai, APC Benedict Kabiru, and Corporal Kennedy Nzuve, who lost their lives during the mission.

He said the operation had initially faced doubt but Kenya remained guided by the belief that peace and stability require shared responsibility among nations. He added that any accusations of misconduct involving Kenyan officers were handled through investigations to uphold discipline.

With the withdrawal complete, focus now shifts to the transition to Haiti’s Gang Suppression Force, which is expected to continue security operations.

Murkomen also congratulated Haiti for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing it as a reflection of resilience, and reaffirmed Kenya’s continued goodwill.

“Though this chapter ends, our friendship continues,” he said.

The last contingent of 150 Kenyan officers in Haiti who will land in Kenya on April 28, 2026 marking the end of the MSS and the successful transition to the Gang Suppression Force.PHOTO/MINA

The exit of Kenyan officers comes at a sensitive time, with Haitian authorities warning that the security environment remains fragile.

The head of the Haitian National Police said the country is at a turning point, noting that the departure of Kenyan personnel has left gaps in areas that had been stabilised through joint operations.

Already, pressure is building in zones such as Croix-des-Bouquets, Delmas, and central Port-au-Prince, where security risks remain high.

To address the situation, the Haitian government has deployed members of its armed forces to support policing efforts, with numbers expected to rise to about 400 by the end of April.

Under the new approach, police units will lead direct engagements while the military will secure and maintain control of recovered areas.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen arrives in Haiti on April 27, 2026 to see off the last contingent of 150 Kenyan officers marking the end of the MSS and the successful transition to the Gang Suppression Force.PHOTO/MINA

Defence Minister Mario Andrésol said plans are in place to recruit and train 1,200 additional soldiers to strengthen capacity, alongside ongoing police recruitment.

The conclusion of Kenya’s role opens the way for the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force, approved in October 2025, to take over.

The new formation will be led by Chadian officers, with the first group already deployed earlier this month. A South African UN official, Jack Christofides, will head the mission, succeeding Kenya’s Godfrey Otunge who commanded the outgoing force.