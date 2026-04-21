Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Kenya’s security deployment to Haiti has come to a close after the final group of officers returned home, marking the end of a high-risk international mission that placed the country at the centre of efforts to restore order in the troubled Caribbean nation.

A total of 150 police officers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening, bringing down the curtain on Kenya’s participation in the Multinational Security Support mission that began in 2024 with backing from the United Nations Security Council.

The officers, who formed the fourth and final contingent, were received by top security officials in a ceremony that underscored both the scale and significance of the operation.

The team was led by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, who had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with local authorities as part of the mission’s coordination efforts.

At the airport, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led the reception, accompanied by National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett and Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, alongside other senior officers.

Kenya had deployed about 980 officers in phases to support stabilisation efforts in Haiti, with a focus on the capital, Port-au-Prince, which had been largely controlled by armed gangs. The latest return follows earlier batches that came back in December 2025 and March 2026 after completing the 18-month assignment.

Officials had previously praised the officers for their conduct during the mission, noting the difficult conditions they faced while working alongside the Haitian National Police.

“In a foreign land, under difficult and often dangerous conditions, alongside the Haitian National Police, they upheld the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and courage, flying the Kenyan flag with distinction,” Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said during an earlier reception.

enyan officers under the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) arrive from Haiti on April 21, 2026.PHOTO/NPS

The mission has since evolved into a new structure known as the Gang Suppression Force, a framework supported by international partners to maintain the progress made in restoring security. The new force is expected to bring together up to 5,500 personnel, including police officers and soldiers, working closely with Haiti’s security agencies to tackle gangs, protect key infrastructure and support humanitarian efforts.

During their deployment, Kenyan officers were involved in reopening major road networks and helping build the capacity of local security teams, actions that played a role in improving movement and coordination in affected areas.

Security officials say the experience gained from the mission is expected to boost policing operations back home, with returning officers bringing back skills developed in a complex and high-pressure environment.

At previous ceremonies, former National Security Advisor Monica Juma described the mission as “a promise kept,” while Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat said the officers upheld integrity and honour under challenging conditions.

The National Police Service also honoured officers who lost their lives during the mission, reiterating its commitment to support their families.

Even as the deployment ends, Kenya has indicated it will remain engaged with Haiti and international partners in efforts aimed at securing lasting peace and stability in the country.