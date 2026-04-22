Police arrest two suspected gang members in Nakuru West

Crime · David Abonyo · April 22, 2026
Police arrest two suspected gang members in Nakuru West
Suspects nabbed in Nakuru West. PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

Police in Nakuru West say officers from Rhonda Police Station acted on a tip-off to arrest John Omondi (“Daddy”) and Samuel Kamau (“Pino”). Authorities link them to the “Confirm” gang and say investigations for prosecution are ongoing.

Two men suspected of belonging to the feared “Confirm” gang have been arrested in Nakuru West following an intelligence-led operation that police say disrupted ongoing attacks and robberies targeting residents in the area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and officers from Rhonda Police Station acted on a tip-off and carried out a targeted raid that led to the arrest of John Omondi, alias “Daddy,” and Samuel Kamau, alias “Pino,” who were allegedly in the process of terrorising members of the public.

Investigators describe the two as long-time fugitives who had repeatedly evaded arrest while operating within Nakuru West.

“The suspects, who have long evaded the long arm of the law, were neutralised and handcuffed before they could vanish into the shadows,” Authorities said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations show the suspects are linked to the “Confirm” gang, which has been blamed for a series of violent attacks and rising insecurity in Nakuru West. Police say the group has been behind multiple robberies affecting residents in the area.

The suspects are also linked to other serious offences, including robbery with violence and murder. They are currently in custody as detectives continue building a strong case ahead of prosecution.

Investigators have further connected the duo to an earlier arrested suspect, James Nduati, alias “Jemu,” who is already in custody. Police say all three are believed to be part of the same organised criminal network under active investigation.

“The trio is currently being processed as detectives tighten the noose, ensuring a water-tight case before they face the scales of justice in court,” the statement added.

The National Police Service said the arrests are part of ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling organised criminal groups across the country.

“These arrests reaffirm the National Police Service's commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates across the country through intelligence-led operations,” the statement read.

Authorities have also urged members of the public to continue sharing information on criminal activity through official police reporting channels, assuring that informants will remain anonymous.

Tags

DCI organised crime robbery with violence Nakuru West Rhonda Police Station Confirm gang

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

Apr 22, 2026
Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Apr 21, 2026
Senator Wambua raises alarm over AI 'cloning' of the dead, calls for regulation

Senator Wambua raises alarm over AI 'cloning' of the dead, calls for regulation

Apr 22, 2026
MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

Apr 21, 2026
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Apr 21, 2026
Interior Ministry dismisses claims linking Murkomen to Sh20 billion Runda land row

Interior Ministry dismisses claims linking Murkomen to Sh20 billion Runda land row

Apr 22, 2026
CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law

CS Duale warns National Assembly against changes to Senate tobacco law

Apr 22, 2026
Expert warns wealth growth is leaving many financially exposed

Expert warns wealth growth is leaving many financially exposed

Apr 22, 2026
Gor Mahia Chairman Rachier appeals for affordable Mashemeji Derby tickets

Gor Mahia Chairman Rachier appeals for affordable Mashemeji Derby tickets

Apr 22, 2026
KUCCPS opens 31 KMTC health courses as college moves services online

KUCCPS opens 31 KMTC health courses as college moves services online

Apr 21, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.