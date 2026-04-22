Police arrest two suspected gang members in Nakuru West

Two men suspected of belonging to the feared “Confirm” gang have been arrested in Nakuru West following an intelligence-led operation that police say disrupted ongoing attacks and robberies targeting residents in the area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and officers from Rhonda Police Station acted on a tip-off and carried out a targeted raid that led to the arrest of John Omondi, alias “Daddy,” and Samuel Kamau, alias “Pino,” who were allegedly in the process of terrorising members of the public.

Investigators describe the two as long-time fugitives who had repeatedly evaded arrest while operating within Nakuru West.

“The suspects, who have long evaded the long arm of the law, were neutralised and handcuffed before they could vanish into the shadows,” Authorities said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations show the suspects are linked to the “Confirm” gang, which has been blamed for a series of violent attacks and rising insecurity in Nakuru West. Police say the group has been behind multiple robberies affecting residents in the area.

The suspects are also linked to other serious offences, including robbery with violence and murder. They are currently in custody as detectives continue building a strong case ahead of prosecution.

Investigators have further connected the duo to an earlier arrested suspect, James Nduati, alias “Jemu,” who is already in custody. Police say all three are believed to be part of the same organised criminal network under active investigation.

“The trio is currently being processed as detectives tighten the noose, ensuring a water-tight case before they face the scales of justice in court,” the statement added.

The National Police Service said the arrests are part of ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling organised criminal groups across the country.

“These arrests reaffirm the National Police Service's commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates across the country through intelligence-led operations,” the statement read.

Authorities have also urged members of the public to continue sharing information on criminal activity through official police reporting channels, assuring that informants will remain anonymous.