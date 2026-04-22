KCB trounce Pipeline to book a date with Al Ahyl in CAVB finals

Sports · Shadrack Andenga · April 22, 2026
KCB trounce Pipeline to book a date with Al Ahyl in CAVB finals
Speaking after the match at the Al Ahly Sports Complex, KCB head coach Japheth Munala admitted his team had a slow start but praised Kenya Pipeline for their strong performance, saying it was a closely contested game. PHOTO/KCB VC
In Summary

Speaking after the match at the Al Ahly Sports Complex, KCB head coach Japheth Munala admitted his team had a slow start but praised Kenya Pipeline for their strong performance, saying it was a closely contested game.

Kenya Commercial Bank Women’s Volleyball Team came from a set down to defeat local rivals Kenya Pipeline Company Volleyball Team 3-1 and book their place in the final of the ongoing CAVB Women’s Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt, where they will face hosts Al Ahly Volleyball Club on Friday.

Speaking after the match at the Al Ahly Sports Complex, KCB head coach Japheth Munala admitted his team had a slow start but praised Kenya Pipeline for their strong performance, saying it was a closely contested game.

“We did not begin the way we wanted, but the response from the team was outstanding. After the first set, we adjusted tactically, and the players executed the plan very well. This is the mentality we need going into the final,” Munala said.

KCB recovered from a shaky start to win by sets of 16-25, 25-10, 25-15, and 25-19, securing a well-earned place in the final.

In the other semifinal, hosts Al Ahly defeated Tunisia’s Carthage 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) to set up a final showdown with KCB.

The Kenyan side, two-time continental champions (2006 and 2022), will be aiming for a third title against an Al Ahly team that has won the championship a record 10 times and will have home advantage as they chase an 11th crown. The final is set for Friday, April 24, after a two-day rest period.

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volleyball CAVB KCB VC

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