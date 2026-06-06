India High Commission launches 500,000-tree campaign to mark World Environment Day 2026

The High Commission of India in Nairobi has launched an ambitious tree-planting initiative aimed at restoring Kenya’s ecosystems, unveiling a plan to plant over half a million indigenous trees in the Amboseli landscape over the next five years.

The programme, rolled out in partnership with the Drylake Ngelesa Conservancy in Amboseli, was launched on World Environment Day 2026 under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother)” campaign initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the High Commission, the campaign will see more than 500,000 indigenous trees planted across the greater Amboseli ecosystem, with a focus on ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and strengthening community livelihoods in one of Kenya’s most ecologically sensitive wildlife areas.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Adarsh Swaika, underscored the significance of the environmental initiative, noting its roots in a broader global movement.

He said the campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day 2024, encourages citizens to plant trees in honour of their mothers while fostering environmental responsibility.

“The initiative encourages individuals to plant a tree in honour of their mothers while promoting environmental stewardship and collective responsibility towards future generations,” the High Commission noted in its statement reflecting Dr Swaika’s remarks.

Since its inception, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative has grown into what officials describe as one of the world’s largest people-led environmental movements, with more than 2.62 billion saplings planted globally.

The Nairobi launch also highlighted alignment with Kenya’s national reforestation agenda. The initiative complements the Government of Kenya’s 15 Billion Tree Growing Programme spearheaded by President William Ruto, which targets increasing national tree cover to 30 percent by 2032.

Government figures indicate that more than 1.7 billion trees have already been planted under the Kenyan programme.

Officials at the event said the collaboration underscores strengthening environmental cooperation between India and Kenya, particularly in climate action, biodiversity protection and community-driven conservation efforts.

The launch brought together conservation experts and stakeholders including Indian conservationists and wildlife photographers Shri Dileep Anthikad and Remya Warrier of Ngelesa Conservancy, Padma Shri awardee Prakash Heda, as well as local conservation stakeholders, county officials and members of the Maasai community.

Organisers said the initiative represents a long-term investment in the Amboseli ecosystem, which is a critical habitat for wildlife and a key pillar of Kenya’s tourism and conservation economy.

The High Commission emphasized that the programme marks a continued expansion of India-Kenya cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development, reinforcing what it termed a shared vision for a greener and more resilient future.