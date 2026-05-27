Volleyball: Tarus drops Ogembo and Otieno ahead of Kampala tour

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Volleyball: Tarus drops Ogembo and Otieno ahead of Kampala tour
Kenya men's beach volleyball team player pictured last weekend in Dar es Salaam in action against host nation Tanzania. PHOTO/KVF
In Summary

The final squad includes Dennis Omollo, Nicholas Matui, Denis Esokon, Moses Kamau, Levis Ogutu, Brian Kamonde, Wilson Cheruiyot, Simon Kipkorir, Peter Kamara, Elphas Makuto, Hudson Kipchumba, Stephen Barack, Kelvin Maiyo and Brian Melly.

Kenya Volleyball Federation has named the final 14-man squad for the upcoming CAVB Zone Five African Nations Championship qualifiers set for Kampala, Uganda, from May 31 to June 6, 2026.

National men’s volleyball team coach Gideon Tarus trimmed the squad from 16 players after a week-long training camp in Nairobi, dropping Felix Ogembo and Felix Otieno. Kenya will face Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan and hosts Uganda during the tournament at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

KVF president Charles Nyaberi expressed confidence in the technical bench led by Tarus, assisted by Sammy Mulinge and David Lung’aho, saying the team includes exciting young talents who represent the future of Kenyan volleyball.

Nyaberi said the tournament will also help Kenya prepare for the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The final squad includes Dennis Omollo, Nicholas Matui, Denis Esokon, Moses Kamau, Levis Ogutu, Brian Kamonde, Wilson Cheruiyot, Simon Kipkorir, Peter Kamara, Elphas Makuto, Hudson Kipchumba, Stephen Barack, Kelvin Maiyo and Brian Melly.

Kenya will be seeking to qualify for the continental finals set for Kinshasa, DR Congo, from September 7 to 21, 2026.

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Uganda CAVB Gideon Tarus

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