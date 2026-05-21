Uganda suspends Uganda–DRC flights within 48 hours, imposes 4-week border transport ban over Ebola risk

Uganda has suspended air travel between the country and the Democratic Republic of Congo following an Ebola outbreak, with the directive set to take effect within 48 hours as authorities move to reduce the risk of cross-border transmission and contain further spread of the virus.

The decision was reached after a high-level National Taskforce meeting held on Thursday and chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo, where officials reviewed the growing health threat linked to Ebola cases reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a number of imported infections recorded within Uganda.

Alongside the flight suspension, the government has also halted cross-border passenger transport and public ferry services across the River Semuliki for four weeks. Authorities, however, clarified that movement of cargo and essential goods will continue without disruption to maintain supply chains and avoid economic strain.

Inside the country, stricter controls have been introduced in high-risk border areas. Weekly markets in border sub-counties have been suspended, while cultural events and celebrations that usually attract large crowds in districts along the Uganda-DRC border have also been stopped temporarily.

The Ministry of Health said the measures are temporary and meant to protect the public as response teams step up emergency operations, including surveillance and contact tracing in affected regions.

“These measures are designed to minimize cross-border transmission as our medical teams intensify surveillance, contact tracing, and overall emergency preparedness efforts,” the Ministry stated.

Health officials say monitoring of border areas will continue closely, with ongoing assessments guiding when it will be safe to lift the restrictions and restore normal movement and activities across the affected regions.