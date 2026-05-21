EACC arrests former Auditor General worker over forged papers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a former employee of the Office of the Auditor General over allegations of using forged academic certificates to secure a public service job.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commission said investigations established that the suspect allegedly used fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) documents during her application for employment at the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

EACC said the certificate was purportedly from Umina Secondary School and was allegedly used to successfully obtain employment at the state office.

“Investigations conducted by the Commission established that she allegedly forged KCSE academic documents and successfully used them in her application for employment at the Office of the Auditor General,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency said the investigation file was later forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which approved charges against the suspect.

The charges include forgery, uttering a false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Sh5,838,790, said to be salaries and benefits allegedly earned during her employment.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Sh5,838,790, being salaries allegedly earned by the suspect during her employment at the OAG,” EACC stated.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday before being released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 pending arraignment in court.

EACC also said it will file civil proceedings to recover salaries and benefits allegedly obtained through the fake academic qualifications.

The arrest comes days after the Commission charged a Kenya Medical Training College employee accused of altering KCSE results from a C- to a C+ to gain university admission and later secure promotions in public service.

The KMTC employee denied the charges before the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court and was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000.