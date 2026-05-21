Kagwe pushes ban on export of unprocessed farm produce

A push to reshape Kenya’s farm export system took center stage in Kericho on Thursday as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged lawmakers to back new laws that would require all agricultural produce to be processed locally before leaving the country.

He said the change would open up more employment opportunities for young people while strengthening the country’s earnings from agriculture.

Speaking during International Tea Day celebrations at Momul Tea Factory, Kagwe said Kenya continues to miss out on jobs and income because it exports raw commodities instead of finished products. He called on Parliament and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot to take the lead in advancing the proposed reforms.

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“We must value add. Aaron Cheruiyot, help us make laws that all products must be value added before they leave the country,” Kagwe said.

He said the current system benefits foreign industries that process Kenyan raw materials while local workers remain locked out of key stages of production. According to him, keeping value addition within the country would directly absorb more young people into the agricultural economy.

“This will create jobs and stop our youths from begging money from politicians,” he declared.

The meeting brought together tea sector leaders, Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Kiprono Ronoh, Kenya Tea Development Agency officials, Tea Board of Kenya representatives, county officials, and factory managers as part of broader discussions on reforms in the industry.

Kagwe also outlined a shift he said is needed in the tea sector, urging a move away from bulk tea exports toward more refined and high-value products that can compete in global niche markets.

He highlighted products such as orthodox teas, green tea, purple tea, herbal mixes, branded tea bags, and premium packaged teas as areas with strong growth potential. He said Kenya must focus on innovation, branding, and diversification to remain competitive internationally.

He pointed to ongoing developments at Momul Tea Factory, including a new orthodox processing line, specialty tea production, improved packaging systems, and expansion into online sales, saying these are examples of where the sector should head.

On financing and regulation, Kagwe defended the Tea Levy Regulations 2026, saying the funds collected will support marketing, research, branding, and value addition programmes in the industry.

He said the government remained open to discussions but warned against continued legal disputes that he said were slowing down progress.

“On tea levy we are open to keep engaging stakeholders and don’t use litigation as a bargaining power,” he said.

Kagwe also raised concerns about how some tea factories are managed, accusing certain leaders of poor financial decisions and misuse of farmers’ money.

“Debt write-offs cannot continue yet some factory leaders are borrowing and stealing,” he said.

He added that borrowing done in the name of farmers should benefit all growers and not a few individuals making decisions without accountability. He stressed the need for transparency and proper governance in factory operations.

The Cabinet Secretary further turned attention to land ownership practices, saying cultural norms that delay land transfer to younger people are limiting agricultural participation among the youth.

He urged families to rethink inheritance traditions that keep land out of active use by young farmers.

“Parents also give your children some land for farming. You don’t have to wait until you die as culture has tied,” Kagwe said.

He warned that continued exclusion of young people from farming could threaten future food production systems.

“We need to get more youths to farm,” he added.

Kagwe praised investments at Momul Tea Factory, including value-added processing, specialty tea expansion, improved packaging, and digital marketing efforts, saying they represent the future of Kenya’s tea industry.

He also said Kenya must position itself not only as a top tea producer but also as a country that meets global expectations on sustainability, ethics, and Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

The event highlighted ongoing efforts to reform the tea sector, improve farmer earnings, strengthen governance, and expand Kenya’s presence in high-value global markets.