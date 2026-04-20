DCI detectives arrest drug suspects across Nakuru, Bungoma, and Elgeyo Marakwet

DCI detectives have arrested several suspects and recovered cannabis sativa in coordinated anti-narcotics operations across Nakuru, Bungoma, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The suspects were intercepted on Monday during intelligence-led patrols and tip-off driven raids.

The agency said the crackdown is part of a broader national effort to disrupt drug distribution networks and enhance public safety across Kenya.

In Nakuru, officers arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Felix Mittunda Genchabe during a routine patrol.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to blend in with the public but was flagged by officers conducting surveillance in the area.

A search of his backpack reportedly uncovered cannabis sativa that had been carefully concealed and allegedly prepared for distribution.

“The law caught up with 32-year-old Felix Mittunda Genchabe. While he thought he was blending in, eagle-eyed officers on patrol pounced,” the statement read in part, adding that the suspected drugs were intended for street-level distribution.

In a separate operation in Bumula, Bungoma County, police acted on a tip-off that led to the interception of a speeding motorcycle.

Two suspects, identified as Josphat Ochieng and Yusuf Keya, were arrested after officers searched their vehicle and recovered four bales of bhang.

The agency said the duo was believed to be part of a wider network involved in the movement of narcotics within the region.

Elsewhere in Kaptalamwa, Elgeyo Marakwet County, another suspect was arrested during a targeted crackdown.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Kibet Odipo, aged 30, was reportedly found in possession of 172 rolls of bhang at the time of his arrest.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the circulation of illegal drugs in rural and urban centres alike.

“All suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI stated, confirming that the recovered narcotics had been secured as exhibits for use in ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

The agency further emphasized that the coordinated operations reflect the National Police Service’s continued commitment to combating narcotics trafficking across the country.

It noted that intelligence sharing and community cooperation remain central to identifying and dismantling drug distribution chains.

“These operations reaffirm the National Police Service's commitment in the war against narcotics trafficking in the country,” the statement added.

Police have also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

Through its anonymous reporting platform under the hashtag #FichuaKwaDCI, the agency encouraged citizens to provide information via a toll-free line and WhatsApp number.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over the spread of narcotics in various parts of the country, with law enforcement agencies increasing surveillance and interdiction efforts targeting suppliers and street-level dealers.

Investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing, with authorities expected to present the individuals in court once processing is complete.

DCI said similar operations will continue as part of sustained efforts to disrupt narcotics supply chains nationwide.